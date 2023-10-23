"Body guard for Wemby" - Zach Collins signing $35 million extension with Spurs has NBA fans buzzing

Zach Collins will continue as the starting center for the San Antonio Spurs as he has signed an extension for two years worth $35 million. The former Gonzaga star was under the threat of his career derailing a few seasons back, with injuries tormenting him during his time at Portland. However, with this extension, Collins is firmly back on the NBA map.

The 25-year-old is projected to start alongside French phenom Victor Wembanyama in a twin-tower setup for Gregg Popovich's team. Concerns of Wemby not being able to play center against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid had led fans to believe that he would need a protector on the court. Collins' extension has symbolized that wish coming true for Spurs fans, and the reactions on social media seem to confirm the same.

Zach Collins might not be the most glamorous name in the market and many expected the Spurs to make a big free agency splash or two, considering their cap space situation. But after averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game in 2022-23, the Spurs seem to have decided that they have the right complement to their future star in Collins.

Beyond the links to Wembanyama and beyond the San Antonio fandom, however, the move hasn't really been seen as something major. Some fans do not seem to be in agreement with the valuation associated with Zach Collins at this stage of his career.

Zach Collins's valuation by Spurs has led to comparisons with Myles Turner and Nic Claxton

Myles Turner and Nic Claxton have comparable contracts leading fans to debate

Collins being guaranteed around $17.5 million a year has led to the expected comparisons in the NBA world. Collins is a big man who offers rim protection and good offensive touch, making him a valuable commodity in the modern game. But his availability has raised questions about how much he is valued, especially in comparison with more durable and consistent pros like Nic Claxton and Myles Turner.

Claxton and Turner are now established big men who are in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year nods. However, Claxton is only on a contract worth $8.65 million annually while Turner is set to make $20 million annually. With these in comparison, Zach Collins' $17.5 million certainly looks like an overpay. Twitter brought up these comparisons too, as expected.

Spurs were one of the few teams that had struggled at their end to meet the salary floor requirement, so this is a move that points in that direction too. Win-win for the Spurs and Collins at this point in time but clearly, the fandom isn't in agreement with the price tag associated with the signing.