The Orlando Magic have reportedly waived young big man Bol Bol after one season with the team where he showed his potential.

Bol had a stellar season with 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, becoming a fan favorite due to his incredible combination of height and length. The 7-foot-2 center was waived Tuesday and is now an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With that, here are some of the best reactions from the fans about Bol's release.

trace @tracedontmiss @wojespn i’m sure that one and only Bol Bol fan is in shambles right now @wojespn i’m sure that one and only Bol Bol fan is in shambles right now

Toasted @Toasted_6 @wojespn The Spurs have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever @wojespn The Spurs have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever

Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel @wojespn But I was told he was the exact same as Wembanyama. 🤣 @wojespn But I was told he was the exact same as Wembanyama. 🤣

َ @FeelLikeDrew @wojespn His linsanity run was special last season @wojespn His linsanity run was special last season

El hebreo @Elhebreo5 @wojespn Doesn’t make any sense at all. He had a good season with them @wojespn Doesn’t make any sense at all. He had a good season with them

It's unclear why the Magic decided to move on from the young big man despite his stellar season. He was given the chance to showcase his skills each night. There are some who speculated that Orlando could be making room for a new rookie who's playing for the Magic in summer league play.

For Bol, he has a chance to sign with a decent team who could make use of his service. There should be many teams that would be willing to sign a young big man as a backup for the upcoming season.

Bol Bol isn't done in the NBA

Orlando Magic center Bol Bol

Many fans are wondering why Bol Bol was waived by the Magic despite performing at a high level. It could mean many things, but the most logical explanation could be that he doesn't fit their timeline. It's baffling given that he's also a young up-and-comer like most players on Orlando's roster.

Still, Bol Bol isn't finished in the league yet. Last season, he showed his promise. Comparing his lone year in Orlando to his three slow years with the Denver Nuggets shows the vast difference if he's given a chance.

During his time in Denver, he wasn't given much time to shine as the team was focused on competing for the title. As the third center, the Sudanese big man rarely saw time on the court. In three seasons with the Nuggets, he only averaged 6.1 minutes, which isn't enough for him to grow as a player.

With the Magic, everyone saw what he was capable of. His height, length and instinct helped him have a Linsanity-like season.

His one-year stopover in Orlando has given him the chance for other NBA teams to want to sign him now that he's become available.

