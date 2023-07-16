Bol Bol set to join arsenal of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker at Phoenix Suns

It has been a busy offseason for the Phoenix Suns. After Bradley Beal decided to use his no-trade clause to take his talents to Phoenix, the Suns' organization has recently acquired Bol Bol on a one-year deal, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Bol Bol has agreed on a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. At 23, Bol had his best NBA season with Orlando: 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes. Another developing talent to join a deepened bench rotation."

While it is still not certain if he will be included in the starting lineup with Deandre Ayton moved to the second unit, Bol Bol is an interesting fit for the Suns' team.

Fresh off his best season yet with the Orlando Magic, Bol Bol showcased more confidence in his offensive game. He shot at 54.6%, albeit struggling with his 3-point shooting at 26.5%.

The Phoenix Suns could move Deandre Ayton to the bench and insert Bol Bol in the starting unit

Bol Bol does provide a defensive edge with his interior defense, as opposed to what Deandre Ayton provided in the past few seasons. It's an interesting situation for Phoenix, as Ayton is the obvious better scoring option at the center position.

During the 2022-23 season, Ayton averaged 18.0 points per game (58.8% shooting, including 29.2% from 3-point range) and 10.0 rebounds.

With Bradley Beal on the starting unit alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the lineup could use the added defensive presence of Bol Bol. Under new head coach Frank Vogel, this could be something that can be explored during training camp with the full roster intact.

As the Phoenix Suns continue to scout for further depth pieces for their bench unit, Deandre Ayton can provide a stable and reliable offensive punch. Alongside Damion Lee and Yuta Watanabe, the bench scoring can provide enough offense for the team while the starters are taking a quick break on the side.

