Bold Stephon Castle fires warning shots at Team Shaq after leading Team Chris Mullin to All-Star game

This year, the NBA is experimenting with a new format for the All-Star Game, giving the Rising Stars teams a chance to shine on the biggest stage. The winning team of the Rising Stars Challenge will advance to take on Team Shaq in the NBA All-Star semifinal.

On Friday night, Team C, led by honorary coach Chris Mullin, earned their bid to take on Team Shaq in the All-Star semifinals with a heroic effort from San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle. Castle scored six points with four rebounds and four assists in the semifinals before a 12-point, three-rebounds, two-assist performance in the final.

Castle, winning the Rising Stars Challenge Most Valuable Player award for his efforts, issued a warning to Team Shaq ahead of their matchup on Sunday night.

"Just be ready for us," Castle told Team Shaq members. "Don't count us out. We're here to win it."

Second-year Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George also shined during the Rising Stars Challenge, scoring 10 points in the semifinal before a clutch game-winning 3-pointer in the final to send Team C to the All-Star Game on Sunday.

Chris Mullin will give the keys to Team C over to Candace Parker, as Team C becomes Team Candace as they prepare to take on Team Shaq on Sunday night. Team Kenny and Team Chuck will open Sunday night's festivities with an 8:20 p.m. EST tip-off before Team Candace and Team Shaq square off at 9:10 p.m. EST.

Team Candace is made up of Stephon Castle, Keyonte George, Dalton Knecht, Ryan Dunn, Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jaylen Wells. They will have their work cut out for them, taking on a team made up of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jaylen Brown.

Stephon Castle and company will look to carry their momentum into tomorrow night, entering their matchup versus Team Shaq as a massive underdog. Team Candace will be fueled to prove they belong in the matchup following their Rising Stars victory.

