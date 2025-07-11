Bombshell reports detail 4 ways the Lakers iced out LeBron James through microaggression

Throughout this NBA offseason, one of the biggest underlying stories has been LeBron James and the LA Lakers. As the two sides continue an apparent standoff, one insider detailed a series of events that led to the relationship going sour.
In a move that shocked many, LeBron decided to opt in to his player option for next season. Shortly after, his agent Rich Paul made some choice comments about wanting to compete for a championship. This resulted in endless speculation of LA possibly trading the 21-time All-Star.
While breaking down LeBron James' situation, NBA insiders Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst cited multiple factors that led to things being how they are now. The first was the Luka Doncic trade, mainly because LeBron was not informed that the franchise was moving on from his longtime running mate.
Other incidents included the failed trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, and LeBron not knowing that Jeanie Buss was selling the iconic franchise. The final piece noted was that the Lakers didn't offer LeBron an extension this offseason, resulting in him playing on an expiring deal.
As of now, it remains unclear if LA will make the superstar forward available via trade.
(This is a developing story.)
