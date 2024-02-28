"Boo Adam Silver’s sorry a**" - Fans livid over NBA dismissing Knicks' protest against Rockets' shooting foul

The New York Knicks’ protest was denied. The NBA and Adam Silver shut down their attempt to overturn a loss. The protest was filed after their 105-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on February 12, 2024. and they've since lost that battle.

As you may predict, that did not sit well with New York fans. Many took to twitter to voice their anger.

Knicks fans are known for their passion. They showed just that. Some went straight for Adam Silver after the news broke. A passionate fan called for famed New York radio host to spur fans to boo Silver.

“@DonLagreca Don We Need a Rant for The Knicks losing the protest! Boo Adam Silver’s Sorry ass, Boo him,” a fan wrote.

Plenty of other NBA fans took to social media to voice their reactions. Check out some of them below.

What was the New York Knicks’ protest?

The Knicks’ protest came after a controversial 105-103 loss to the Houston Rockets earlier this month. They claimed they should be given the win because Jalen Brunson was wrongly called for a foul near the end of the game.

Brunson was called for a shooting foul. The refs ruled he made contact with Aaron Holiday during a last-second shot attempt. Holiday then made the subsequent free throws to win the game.

Under NBA rules, the protest must prove that the refs misapplied the rules. The protest can not be rewarded as successful if there was simply a judgment error by the officials.

The NBA ruled that the error was an error in judgment by the ref. It was not a misapplication of the rules. This protest did not prove such a misapplication, therefore the NBA denied the protest.

The league also said that overturning a game will only be done in extraordinary circumstances They determined this case of the Knicks’ protest did not warrant such an extraordinary move by the league.

New York was on the benefit of a controversial call just this week. At the end of their 113-111 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, the game ended with a controversial non-call. Josh Hart made the game-winning layup at the end of the game after a chaotic possession on a loose ball.

Knicks forward Donte DiVincenzo went after the loose ball and saved it in bounds. However, he took out the legs of Ausar Thompson n the process. There was no foul call for the loose ball contact. The refs let them play on which led to the game-winning lay up by Hart.

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams voiced his displeasure with the non-call after the game. He called out the officiating and said it was the worst call of the season.