"Book has been consistent all year" - Draymond Green endorses Phoenix Suns talisman for MVP award this season

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have been the best team for the entire season. They clinched the best record in the entire league and just broke the franchise record for most wins in a single season. However, Booker has failed to get any traction as a favorite to win the NBA MVP.

The race for MVP will likely go down to the wire as the regular season ends in less than a week. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the expected top three vote getters.

However, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has a different choice for MVP. In the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward believes that the Phoenix Suns talisman should be named NBA MVP this season because of his consistency.

"My MVP is Devin Booker. I think Book has been consistent all year... For my criteria, Devin Booker is the MVP of the NBA. As consistent he's been, he's faced injuries. He's come back, hasn't missed a beat. Their team has continued to win. They're leading in the NBA at first place by a long shot. Got to go with Devin Booker as my MVP," Green said.

In last week's Kia NBA MVP Ladder, Booker was ranked fifth behind Jokic, Giannis, Embiid and Jayson Tatum. Booker has been the best player for the Phoenix Suns this season. He's averaging 26.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

The Suns are the best team in the entire NBA and likely the only team to win 60 games this season. In their 121-110 win over the LA Lakers on Tuesday night, Phoenix set a new franchise record for most wins in a season with 63. With three games left this season, the Suns could add to their win tally.

Devin Booker helps Phoenix Suns eliminate LA Lakers from the playoff contention

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns in eliminating the LA Lakers from playoff contention.

For the second straight season, the Phoenix Suns have eliminated the LA Lakers. Booker scored a game-high 32 points in the Suns' 121-110 win over the Lakers. Phoenix ousted the Lakers in six games in the first round of last year's playoffs. The win also gave the Suns their most wins in a season.

Booker added seven rebounds and four assists, while shooting 54.5% from the field and going 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. DeAndre Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Cam Johnson scored 12 points off the bench. Chris Paul had only six points, but dished out 12 assists.

"Tonight is unbelievably special for so many people. Not just the organization, but the people in the city, who have basically birthed the Suns. Everywhere I go, people say the Suns are their baby," Suns head coach Monty Williams said.

