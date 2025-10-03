"Book knows Ayton is all bark no bite"- NBA fans react to Devin Booker's cold take on ex-teammate Deandre Ayton's Lakers debut

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker kept his response short when asked about his ex-teammate Deandre Ayton. The two were the former duo in Phoenix who led the team to the 2021 Finals. However, they came up short and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks after six games.Since then, Ayton's relationship with the front office soured, as he wasn't given the contract extension he desired. After their 2021 playoff run, the big man stayed for two more seasons with the franchise before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.Now, DA is with the LA Lakers, after his contract was bought out by the Blazers during free agency. The Bahamian center will be the starting center for the Luka Doncic-led team. The fans and media alike are excited to watch how well Ayton does with his new squad.On Friday, Booker was asked about his thoughts on Ayton's looming debut with the Lakers and how he can break through in his career. The former Kentucky guard kept his response short.&quot;I guess we'll just have to see, you know. Yeah,&quot; Booker said.After saying this about Ayton, fans revealed their thoughts on the two former teammates. Here are some of what the fans said.&quot;LMAO 🤣 Book knows Ayton is all bark no bite,&quot; a fan said.Book’em @dbookownsyouLINK@DuaneRankin @mcten LMAO 🤣 Book knows Ayton is all bark no bite&quot;why are they asking him about DA lmao obviously they dont like each other when DA quit on the team. Whats he supposed to say to that lmao,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;He can’t stand that dude😭 can’t say I blame him either,&quot; one fan commented.Other fans claimed that Devin Booker hates Ayton.&quot;he really hates DA bro lmaooooo,&quot; someone commented.Randal Grichuk Truther @5foulsb00kLINKhe really hates DA bro lmaooooo&quot;They don’t like each other. I remember when ayton got traded he unfriend Booker within an hour on lnsta,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Ik he hated him anyway after we traded him for Nurk but this answer killed me 😭&quot; a fan commented.Devin Booker is aware of the low expectations for the Suns this seasonThe Suns aren't expected to be a playoff team this season. Especially after the team traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and Bradley Beal was bought out. It's a new look for the Arizona-based team.With low expectations for the season, Devin Booker embraced it and is aware of what fans and experts are looking forward to.&quot;We know the expectations aren't high,&quot; said Booker. &quot;They're going to say we're a young team. It's the perfect seat to be in.&quot;Devin Booker, who will enter his 11th season in the league, will serve as the veteran leader for his younger teammates. Coming into the new campaign, the Suns have three rookies who will look for experienced players for guidance.