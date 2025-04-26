"Borderine fouling": Kristaps Porzingis lambasts Magic play and questionable officiating after Game 3 loss

Following the Game 3 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday, Kristaps Porzingis addressed their alleged physical play and called out questionable officiating. During the post-game interview, the Boston Celtics star cited 'borderline fouling' to highlight their opponents' heightened physical play.

"I mean, they’re just borderline fouling," Porzingis said. “That’s what it is. Borderline fouling and fouling. And some of it, they call it, of course, and some of it they don’t, and that’s how it’s going to be."

Porzingis further shared how the Celtics can also adopt the same physicality of play, citing the difference in intensity in playoff games compared to regular-season games.

"We have to accept the reality, and also we can use that. It’s not that there’s only one way; it’s both ways. ...It is a pretty big difference from (the) regular season. You have to make that adjustment as a player and not expect anything. You just go out there and play through contact, play through it."

The Boston Celtics were 2-0 before the Orlando Magic hit back with a 93-95 victory on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis finished with seven points, six rebounds, one assist, and a steal while shooting 3-of-10 in over 34 minutes of playtime.

Kristaps Porzingis disappointed by his performance in Game 3 loss

Following a standout performance in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, Kristaps Porzingis struggled as the series shifted to Orlando for Game 3. The former NBA All-Star admitted that he was well below standard.

"It stings, man," Porzingis said. "This game, I have to take accountability. I played like (expletive)."

The game was closely contested right to the end, and Porzingis had a chance to send it to overtime during the Celtics' last play with 0.3 seconds remaining. The 7-foot-2 center couldn't finish off a lob and shared his thoughts on the play after the game.

"We had the option to tap it in, and I couldn’t even get off the ground on that one to try to tap it in," Porzingis said. "We had options to catch this game a little bit, but we just didn’t play up to our level, myself especially. So, it stings. It stings real bad."

Kristaps Porzingis has not been in his best form, as reflected by his 28.1% shooting in the ongoing playoff series. He will try to bounce back to his standard as the Boston Celtics look to keep their advantage against the Orlando Magic in Game 4 on Sunday.

