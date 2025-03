LeBron James's son, Bronny James revealed his reaction to incessant criticisms from several corners of the internet and basketball pundits in a sit down interview with the Athletic's Joe Vardon.

Ad

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) did not take kindly to his quote, ripping his privilege among other things.

Expand Tweet

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback