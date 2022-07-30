“Boston can offer him a contract extension this summer, but it makes no financial sense for Brown” - Zach Lowe says Jaylen Brown is a bigger flight risk than Kevin Durant

The newest arrivals in the chase for Kevin Durant are the Boston Celtics, who handed Durant his first-ever sweep in the postseason.

Boston's bid for Durant is tied closely to their second scoring option, Jaylen Brown. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Celtics have offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft picks. The Nets have countered that offer by asking for the addition of Marcus Smart.

Kevin Durant fits well with almost any team in the NBA. ESPN's Zach Lowe shared his opinion on a Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade, stating:

"He is elite at almost literally everything. He solves every problem. He's a steadier, more accomplished playmaker than Brown -- a regular at five or six dimes per game. Brown last season averaged a career-high 3.5 assists to 2.7 turnovers -- not good enough.

"Brown outplayed Tatum in the Finals, but that may have been in part because his playmaking limitations placed too heavy a burden on Tatum.

Lowe alluded to Brown's contract, which allows Boston to offer him only 125% of the cap space, much less than what he could earn in free agency:

"In 2022, Brown is more a flight risk than Durant. Brown can hit unrestricted free agency in two seasons. Boston can offer him a contract extension this summer, but it makes no financial sense for Brown. Durant has four guaranteed years left on his contract."

Lowe added that the risks of trading away Brown and Smart would possibly not bode well for the Boston Celtics.

Will Kevin Durant get traded before the start of the season?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Despite all the signs pointing to an implosion, the Brooklyn Nets are yet to unload Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving off their rosters.

Kevin Durant initially requested his destination be either Miami or Phoenix. Neither of those teams has put up a significant trade package. If they did make an offer, the impact of those packages must have been meek at best.

As it stands, Durant likely starts the 2022-23 season on the Nets roster. No significant trade rumors involving the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat have emerged. The Celtics are not in a position to give up Marcus Smart in their Jaylen Brown package.

