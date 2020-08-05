Boston Celtics 106-112 Miami Heat: Twitter reactions and highlights | NBA 2019-20

The Miami Heat earned a convincing 112-106 victory against the Boston Celtics. This win could go a long way in improving the Heat's seeding and playoff match-ups. The third-seeded Boston Celtics are now only 1.5 games ahead of the Miami Heat.

With Bam Adebayo posting another 20 point double-double and Duncan Robinson catching fire from beyond the arc en route his 21 points, the Miami Heat were always in control.

The Boston Celtics were in foul trouble throughout the game. Jayson Tatum led the scoring for the Celtics with 23 points and Kemba Walker seemed to be in good form with his clutch three-pointers. The Celtics will rue their turnovers and missed three-point shots in today's loss.

The Miami Heat played this game without the services of Jimmy Butler who was suffering from right ankle soreness.

Jimmy Butler out today vs. Celtics with right ankle soreness. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) August 4, 2020

Miami Heat catch fire from beyond the arc in the first half

Duncan Robinson shot well for the Miami Heat

The game had a slow start without any points being scored for the first two minutes. The scoring rut was finally broken by a midrange jumper from Kendrick Nunn. The Celtics and Heat stayed neck and neck before the Heat began to pull away through some excellent three-point shooting by Duncan Robinson.

look at Tatum man 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/05LjbigWmO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 4, 2020

The Boston Celtics struggled from beyond the arc with just one made 3-pointer in the first quarter. Enes Kanter came off the bench to bring back some life in the Celtics offense. The Miami Heat took the first quarter 33-28.

Andre Iguodala's 1,000th 3PM of his career! pic.twitter.com/4Sy3tcEqQU — Chris Montano (@gswchris) August 4, 2020

The Celtics should attempt defense in the second, third, and also the fourth quarter. — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) August 4, 2020

Both teams got into a shootout midway through the second quarter with the Celtics doing their best to keep up with the Miami Heat. Tyler Herro took off with a 3-of-5 three-point shooting to extend the Heat lead.

Miami’s bench was loving Bam’s putback 😤 pic.twitter.com/vP8xFzYwM7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 4, 2020

The Miami Heat led at the end of the half at 63-51. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo led the scoring for the Heat with 11 points each. For the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum led the scoring with 10 points.

Dwyane Wade jealous of this Heat team because Spo let’s everyone shoot threes now and he wasn’t allowed to when he played 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/laeqdCbaBM — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) August 4, 2020

Boston Celtics struggle with foul trouble

Marcus Smart fouled out in the third quarter

With a 13-1 run, the Boston Celtics cut the lead to just three at 66-69. The Miami Heat were unable to make their shots and Bam Adebayo began to struggle at the free-throw line.

The Miami Heat finally got going with some excellent drives to the basket. With Marcus Smart fouling out of the game in the third quarter, the Boston Celtics were unable to close the points gap. The Miami Heat took a 12-point lead once again.

lol I’m pretty sure I could hear Jaylen say “Don’t pick on Smart, man. We need him. Come on.” — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) August 5, 2020

Dragic lowers shoulder and creates contact = defensive foul



Hayward lowers shoulder and creates contact = charge — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) August 5, 2020

Gordon Hayward was given an offensive foul which he did not agree with. He was then awarded a technical foul for arguing with the referees.

That was Gordon Hayward's first technical foul as a Celtic and just the third of his career. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 5, 2020

Jayson Tatum also picked up his fifth foul in the third quarter. With a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Kemba Walker from the half-court line, the Celtics ended the quarter trailing the Miami Heat by 8 points at 83-91.

Kemba from WAAYY downtown at the buzzer! 🚨



(via @celtics)pic.twitter.com/SK4JUQkUad — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 5, 2020

Heat hold out to win a close game

The Miami Heat kept up the pace in the fourth quarter, not letting the Celtics come back in the game. With Tatum back in the game, the Celtics suddenly cut the lead to make it a 4-point game as the Heat seemed unable to make any shots.

The NBA has an agenda against Theis I’ve seen the documents — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) August 5, 2020

The Miami Heat took advantage of several missed attempts by the Boston Celtics with a couple of three-pointers from Duncan Robinson before Kemba Walker hit back with a three-pointer himself.

You can't hit a three-pointer more perfect than this:



👀 the net pic.twitter.com/bYsqTmQ0ys — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 5, 2020

With the Celtics in a lot of foul trouble throughout the game, Tatum's technical foul added salt to the wound.

Tatum got a tech by walking away from a ref he wasn’t even looking at. — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) August 5, 2020

The refs aren't the reason the Celtics lost tonight. Take your pick from:



-16 Boston turnovers

-9-31 three-point shooting

-11 Miami offensive rebounds

-Bench outside of Kanter was awful — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 5, 2020

The Celtics with an excellent defensive possession forced a turnover and Kemba Walker made a clutch three-pointer to bring it down to a one-possession game at 106-109. However, the Miami Heat held their nerve to end the game with a 112-106 victory.

Cocky Heat fans back on your TL 😤 #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/hgr2o9FGsW — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) August 5, 2020

