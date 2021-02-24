Boston Celtics 107-110 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter erupts as Luka Doncic's game-winner sinks Jayson Tatum and co.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks held off a late comeback attempt from the Boston Celtics to secure a much-needed victor tonight. The Mavericks improved to 15-15 with the win as they continue to turn around their 2020-21 NBA season.

Luka Doncic was the star of the match, hitting two clutch three pointers in the final seconds of the game. Doncic finished with a game-high 31 points to help the Mavericks to victory.

Luka Doncic lifts Dallas Mavericks over Boston Celtics in wild finish

The Celtics fell to 15-16 with the loss, still trying to find their rhythm as the All-Star break nears. Despite strong efforts from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics fell just short in a three-point defeat.

The late-game heroics of Luka Doncic are nothing new, as the young star has proven to possess the clutch gene with performances like this in the past. With his two late three-point shots, Doncic finished an incredible six-of-eight from beyond the arc tonight.

The Boston Celtics were seemingly out of this game, trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half. Suddenly, a hot streak pulled them to within one with less than 30 seconds remaining. A clutch bucket from Kemba Walker gave the Celtics a lead for a brief moment, but Luka Doncic stepped in from there.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds thus far, making his case for MVP of the league. The Slovenian superstar has pulled out his bag of tricks once again tonight, leaving the Celtics stunned after a great effort in the final minutes.

The Dallas Mavericks will go on the road to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, February 25th. The Boston Celtics will head straight to the peach state for a battle against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, February 24th.