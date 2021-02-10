Boston Celtics 108-122 Utah Jazz: Twitter reacts to Donovan Mitchell's explosive 36-point game

The Boston Celtics thought they could stop the Utah Jazz's new win streak. Instead, the Jazz extended it to five games thanks to a 122-108 win at home with Donovan Mitchell leading the way.
Longtime Celtics fans were probably hoping that Leprechaun would travel with them to help them beat the Jazz. But even Boston's mystical aide couldn't do anything to stop the rampaging Jazz from running roughshod over the Celtics.
Check out the reactions and highlights from the Boston Celtics-Utah Jazz game and after the buzzer sounded as Twitter users saw the game happen:
The Boston Celtics had a good lead in the first quarter until
It was a great first quarter for the Boston Celtics who had an eight-point advantage at one point after this Payton Pritchard three. For some reason, a couple of people on Twitter asked the Celtics to defend the Utah Jazz as a response to this. Looks like they were on to something.
Speaking of defense, the Celtics' Grant Williams provided the highlight defensive play of the night for Boston as this was an excellent block by Williams in the second quarter. The reaction was appropriate. This wasn't a gimme kind of block but a grown-man swat by Williams.
The Boston Celtics stayed close with the Utah Jazz to end the second quarter. It was just a one-point game at the break and it was anybody's ballgame from there.
The Utah Jazz came alive in the 3rd quarter behind Donovan Mitchell
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was unstoppable in the game and the following tweets show a sample of the damage he inflicted on the Boston Celtics.
Mitchell wasn't the only one cooking as Jordan Clarkson made a huge play during the closing minute of the third. Appropriately, the Jazz players appreciated Clarkson's contributions. His fanbase extends all the way to the Philippines as one Twitter user reminded him.
The Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics were neck-and-neck in the fourth quarter until they weren't
The Boston Celtics tried to rally back and they got to within four points with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way. But what's crazy is how Twitter users keep calling for Kemba Walker to be traded away because of his poor play.
These tweets, possibly from Boston Celtics fans, are quite savage. In fairness to Walker, he is coming off of surgery in the offseason and he only started playing a couple of weeks ago.
In the final few minutes of the game, Mitchell put the game away with clutch shooting including this huge trey with a little more than two minutes remaining in the game. This was Spida Mitchell at his finest. He was so good in this game that a fan wanted him tested for drug use.
What's crazier still is the long-running discussion about the game being rigged which was brought up today by this Twitter user. This time, they say it's the Jazz that the league is favoring. It's a betting thing. Apparently, balls with magnets is a real thing in the minds of conspiracy theorists. Go figure!
Mitchell finished the game with 36 points, four rebounds and nine assists. The Utah Jazz continue to roll over teams and it's not a joke. Their 20-5 record is the best in the Western Conference and this guy on Twitter finally gets it.
Lots of folks tweeting Shaquille O'Neal for comments he made about the Utah Jazz on TNT. There's even a hashtag to quiet down the Hall of Famer. Let's see if the Diesel responds.
The Boston Celtics became the latest victim to fall into the hands of the red-hot Utah Jazz who've won 16 of their last 17 games. The league has been served another notice of the latter's status as legit title contenders.
