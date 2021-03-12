Boston Celtics 109-121 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter erupts as Kyrie Irving dazzles in 2nd-half opener for the season

The Brooklyn Nets opened the second half of the season on their home court, hosting their Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics. The Nets started slowly but found their rhythm on offense despite star Kevin Durant being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Kyrie Irving finished with a game-high 40 points, carrying the offensive load for the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics fought strongly, keeping pace offensively but falling short to the Nets' persistent shooters in the end.

Kyrie Irving leads Brooklyn Nets past Boston Celtics with offensive eruption

The Brooklyn Nets sit a half-game behind the first place in the Eastern Conference

James Harden put up some solid numbers as well, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season. The Brooklyn Nets kept the pressure on the first-placed Philadelphia 76ers with tonight's victory, sitting right behind them in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Boston Celtics made a late push for a comeback, but the Brooklyn Nets' defenders held strong and closed out a clutch victory. With Kevin Durant out for at least two weeks, the Nets' offense will need to find a rhythm with the five starters they have.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Brooklyn Nets' victory:

The Brooklyn Nets recently added Blake Griffin to their roster, but he is still undergoing medical examinations before clearance. The Nets are looking like a very dangerous threat in the East, scoring 121.2 points per game.

The Brooklyn Nets will have the day off on Friday and then return to their home court for a meeting with the struggling Detroit Pistons on March 13th. The Boston Celtics will have two days off and then take on the Houston Rockets on the road.

