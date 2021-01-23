Boston Celtics 110-122 Philadelphia 76ers: Twitter chants 'MVP' as Joel Embiid explodes for 38 points

Joel Embiid put on a show for the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, recording a game-high 38 points on his way to a double-double and a victory. Embiid was very active in the paint, but also knocked down some outside shots and played strong defense on the Boston Celtics' big men all night.

The 7-foot Cameroonian had it all working tonight, helping lift the 76ers to their East-leading 11th win. Philadelphia successfully swept this 2-game series with Boston, pulling ahead of the Celtics by 3.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Philadelphia 76ers finally had all five players healthy in their starting lineup, welcoming back Seth Curry from COVID protocol. In his return, Curry tallied 15 points on 60% shooting and filled in on defense nicely.

Twitter erupts as Joel Embiid lifts Philadelphia 76ers over Boston Celtics

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

With the great performance, Joel Embiid recorded his 9th double-double in 12 games this season. This puts Embiid at 7th on the current double-double leaders list, further proving his versatility as a big man.

Many early MVP polls have Joel Embiid in the top five of the rankings, and he has consistently proven them right with one big night after another. When the Philadelphia 76ers are at their best, it is in big part to their skillful center and his production on both ends of the court.

The Boston Celtics fought strong in this matchup, but were unable to keep pace with the 76ers in the end. Jaylen Brown had a massive night, scoring a game-high 42 points with five three-pointers. The Celtics have been playing without their young star Jayson Tatum, desperately awaiting his return as they fall to 8-6 on the season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Embiid's MVP performance:

Is Joel Embiid the MVP? pic.twitter.com/Gf0lepkqm0 — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) January 23, 2021

Joel Embiid tonight:



38 PTS

11 REB

73 FG%

100 3P%



DOMINANCE. MVP. 😤 pic.twitter.com/He2WIMLcKU — Justin Lever 🦅💚⚾️ (@JustinLever3) January 23, 2021

Another MONSTER performance from Joel Embiid tonight with a dominant 38 points and 11 rebound with the W...like I said MVP so far this season! Carry on... https://t.co/A7k2Fd8GgF — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 23, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers look like a top-contender in the East when they are healthy, and this sweep of the Celtics only helps their case. With young star Ben Simmons going through a slow patch, the 76ers will be very glad to have Curry back in the rotation to take pressure off Embiid.

Here's more Twitter reactions from the 76ers victory over the Celtics:

Jaylen Brown tonight, Despite the L



42 pts (tied for career high)

9 REB

57 % from FG

62 % from 3pt



Dude gettin better and better every week 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/79bBbc23tL — ًًََ (@SHlVV_410) January 23, 2021

Ben Simmons in the fourth pic.twitter.com/kR3VW6DRyu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 23, 2021

Ben Simmons closing out games? Embiid stepbacks from three? super deep bench? pic.twitter.com/tH38sd7nyE — maurice (@tallmaurice) January 23, 2021

Needless to say, Philadelphia 76ers fans are very pleased with their team's recent victories. Their fiery rivalry with the Boston Celtics only makes these wins sweeter. The Sixers must keep their focus and continue improving if they want to make a deep playoff run this season.

Philadelphia will go on to play the Detroit Pistons on the road on Saturday, January 23rd. The 76ers should have no problem with the struggling Pistons, and improve to 12-5 on the season. The Boston Celtics go on to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after a much-needed off day.