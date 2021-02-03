Boston Celtics 111-107 Golden State Warriors: Twitter goes crazy as Stephen Curry almost leads a shock comeback against Jayson Tatum and crew

The Boston Celtics' trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker were on top of their game tonight, taking down the gritty Golden State Warriors in a closely contested matchup at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Jayson Tatum led the effort for the Boston Celtics with a team-high 27 points. Kemba Walker had a coming-out party with 19 points to go with seven boards and five assists for the win. The Boston Celtics were without their primary defender Marcus Smart, while the Golden State Warriors were without their up-and-coming star James Wiseman in this contest.

The Boston Celtics snatch the victory on the road against a short-handed Golden State Warriors

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jayson Tatum after scoring against the Houston Rockets to send the game into overtime at the TD Garden Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during warm up before their game against the Boston Celtics

The Golden State Warriors came out with a bang, led by their floor general Stephen Curry, who dropped 17 points to start the proceedings. Things took an ugly turn for the Warriors as their only healthy center Kevon Looney got hurt in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The pressure was on the Warriors as they were left severely depleted in the post area. They were outrebounded by the Celtics 51 to 36 at the end of regulation. However, Stephen Curry rallied the troops behind him and kept his side within striking distance late in the game before the Celtics went on a clutch 10-0 run that swayed the game in their favor.

Let's check out how Twitter reacted to the Boston Celtics showdown against the Golden State Warriors:

🔥 Total points leader

☔️ Total threes made leader@StephenCurry30 and the @warriors go head-to-head with the Celtics tonight at 10pm/et on TNT https://t.co/SnwcJuDyR6 — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2021

Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – Feb. 2, 2021 - Starting Lineups



Boston – Walker, Brown, Tatum, Thompson, Theis



Golden State – Steph Curry, Kelly Oubre, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevin Looney



OUT: Boston: Smart, Pritchard, Langford, GSW: Wiseman, Thompson pic.twitter.com/YPLU4lnwla — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 3, 2021

When the Warriors and Celtics square off tonight, it will be a battle of dynamic wing duos (via @MontePooleNBCS)https://t.co/fBMvfeUmnj pic.twitter.com/2Fbz1CrNUr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2021

Warriors have 12 assists on 14 field goals and Celtics have 2 on 10. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 3, 2021

4 triples, 17 PTS for Steph in the 1st quarter on TNT!@celtics 24@warriors 35 pic.twitter.com/5NpK54NcSa — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2021

After 1: Warriors 35, Celtics 24

-FG%: GSW 60.9, BOS 45.5

-Rebs: GSW 12, BOS 8

-Curry with 17 (6-10 FG, 4-7 3p)

-Oubre 7 (3-3 FG) — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) February 3, 2021

Tie game at the break on TNT!@celtics 52@warriors 52



Steph Curry: 22 PTS, 5 3PM

Jayson Tatum: 14 PTS, 5 REB

Kemba Walker: 12 PTS, 2 3PM

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 11 PTS pic.twitter.com/W37r2KM1mh — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2021

HALF: Celtics 52, Warriors 52



Nice defensive rebound by the C's to allow only 17 points during the 2Q after surrendering 35 during the 1Q. Steph Curry dropped 22 during the first half and GS still wasn't able to take a lead into the break. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 3, 2021

Warriors are going to be very small for the rest of the game. Boston opened the second half with Theis and Thompson, but Celtics will probably downsize as well. https://t.co/w6BGE1kcmc — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 3, 2021

Warriors were the worst rebounding team in the league before they lost all their centers. Seven big Celtics offensive rebounds in the second half. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 3, 2021

Jayson Tatum stops on a dime and pulls it back! 👌@celtics 72@warriors 66



3rd quarter on TNT pic.twitter.com/W4FsbTnkfR — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2021

The Boston Celtics defense proved effective in the second half of the game as the Golden State Warriors struggled to keep pace. That said, the Warriors rallied back late in the third and kept the game close behind Curry's seven made threes up until that point in the game.

Steph just drained his 7th three of the game ☔️



Catch the 4th QTR of Warriors/Celtics on TNT. pic.twitter.com/mnQBY4T9Uo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2021

Jaylen with Hammer Time in the Bay. #Celtics #Warriors — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 3, 2021

The rebounding for the Warriors is only getting worse because of all the big man injuries they're dealing with. Brown picks up another offensive board for Celtics.



Boston has 12 offensive rebounds so far tonight.

They are out-rebounding Warriors 47-30. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 3, 2021

15-2 Boston run over the last 3:30.



Jaylen Brown 7 of the 15.



Celtics have their largest lead, 106-96 with 4:00 left.



They've outrebounded the undersized Warriors 26-9 in the second half. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 3, 2021

Steph is UNREAL 🤭



Catch the final moments of Celtics-Warriors on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/YZrp7gF4dU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2021

We opened up our road trip on a high note thanks to a clutch 10-0 run during the fourth quarter that fueled us to a big win over the Warriors. https://t.co/6ra4sUUzYp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 3, 2021

Stephen Curry ended his night with a game-high 38 points, going 7 for 14 from downtown. The Golden State Warriors had five players scoring in double digits but went cold in the final moments of the game.

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Dallas Mavericks in their next matchup, while the Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Sacramento Kings.