Boston Celtics 111-107 Golden State Warriors: Twitter goes crazy as Stephen Curry almost leads a shock comeback against Jayson Tatum and crew

The Boston Celtics' trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker were on top of their game tonight, taking down the gritty Golden State Warriors in a closely contested matchup at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Jayson Tatum led the effort for the Boston Celtics with a team-high 27 points. Kemba Walker had a coming-out party with 19 points to go with seven boards and five assists for the win. The Boston Celtics were without their primary defender Marcus Smart, while the Golden State Warriors were without their up-and-coming star James Wiseman in this contest.
The Boston Celtics snatch the victory on the road against a short-handed Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors came out with a bang, led by their floor general Stephen Curry, who dropped 17 points to start the proceedings. Things took an ugly turn for the Warriors as their only healthy center Kevon Looney got hurt in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
The pressure was on the Warriors as they were left severely depleted in the post area. They were outrebounded by the Celtics 51 to 36 at the end of regulation. However, Stephen Curry rallied the troops behind him and kept his side within striking distance late in the game before the Celtics went on a clutch 10-0 run that swayed the game in their favor.
The Boston Celtics defense proved effective in the second half of the game as the Golden State Warriors struggled to keep pace. That said, the Warriors rallied back late in the third and kept the game close behind Curry's seven made threes up until that point in the game.
Stephen Curry ended his night with a game-high 38 points, going 7 for 14 from downtown. The Golden State Warriors had five players scoring in double digits but went cold in the final moments of the game.
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Dallas Mavericks in their next matchup, while the Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Sacramento Kings. Published 03 Feb 2021, 12:42 IST