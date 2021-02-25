Boston Celtics 112-127 Atlanta Hawks: Twitter shows no mercy to Jaylen Brown and co. after their 3rd consecutive loss

The Boston Celtics dropped their third straight game in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks tonight. This loss puts the Celtics in a tie for the last place in the Atlantic Division, knocking their overall record to 15-17.
The Atlanta Hawks received great production from their 22-year-old star Trae Young, who finished with 33 points on 53% shooting. They improve to 14-18 on the season as they try to find their rhythm before the midseason break.
Unable to escape their struggles, the Boston Celtics must work out the issues quickly if they want to avoid falling out of playoff contention.
Boston Celtics struggles continue as Trae Young leads Atlanta Hawks to home victory
The Atlanta Hawks came out of the gate with outstanding pace and intensity, outscoring the Boston Celtics 40-27 in the first quarter. John Collins put together a great night in the paint, pulling in 11 rebounds to accompany his 12 points of offense.
The Boston Celtics' leading scorers for the evening were Jaylen Brown and Jeff Teague, combining for 31 points. The Celtics fell ice-cold from beyond, hitting a dismal 25% of their three-point attempts on the night.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Boston Celtics' blowout loss:
Danilo Gallinari had a huge night off the bench, recording a game-high 38 points and combining with Trae Young for nearly half of the Hawks' points. The huge 38-point night marks a season-high for Gallinari, making his impact felt as the 6th man.
Here are more reactions to the Boston Celtics' third straight loss:
Despite the strong production of their young stars, the Boston Celtics cannot seem to find their groove and string together wins. They are a constant threat for a deep playoff run in the East but cannot afford to fall behind, with the other talented teams above them in the standings.
Here are more Twitter reactions to the Boston Celtics' tough road loss:
The Boston Celtics will return to their home court for an Eastern Conference matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, February 26th.
The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, will hope to keep their momentum as they hit the road to take on the struggling OKC Thunder.