Boston Celtics 112-127 Atlanta Hawks: Twitter shows no mercy to Jaylen Brown and co. after their 3rd consecutive loss

The Boston Celtics dropped their third straight game in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks tonight. This loss puts the Celtics in a tie for the last place in the Atlantic Division, knocking their overall record to 15-17.

The Atlanta Hawks received great production from their 22-year-old star Trae Young, who finished with 33 points on 53% shooting. They improve to 14-18 on the season as they try to find their rhythm before the midseason break.

Unable to escape their struggles, the Boston Celtics must work out the issues quickly if they want to avoid falling out of playoff contention.

Boston Celtics struggles continue as Trae Young leads Atlanta Hawks to home victory

Atlanta Hawks point guard #11 Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks came out of the gate with outstanding pace and intensity, outscoring the Boston Celtics 40-27 in the first quarter. John Collins put together a great night in the paint, pulling in 11 rebounds to accompany his 12 points of offense.

The Boston Celtics' leading scorers for the evening were Jaylen Brown and Jeff Teague, combining for 31 points. The Celtics fell ice-cold from beyond, hitting a dismal 25% of their three-point attempts on the night.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Boston Celtics' blowout loss:

Celtics fans rn pic.twitter.com/WLRDoDOoGe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2021

How Jeff Teague looks in the Boston Celtics starting lineup pic.twitter.com/sRzq3cVFqA — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 25, 2021

The Celtics are the only team with multiple all-stars that has a losing record pic.twitter.com/AEPZ7mGes4 — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) February 24, 2021

The Celtics were 8-3 and the #1 seed. pic.twitter.com/CFF4QjsY6F — BostonCelticsForever (@BostonCelts4eva) February 24, 2021

Gallo cooking the Celtics pic.twitter.com/4NeyQxP78t — jason c. (@netw3rk) February 25, 2021

Danilo Gallinari had a huge night off the bench, recording a game-high 38 points and combining with Trae Young for nearly half of the Hawks' points. The huge 38-point night marks a season-high for Gallinari, making his impact felt as the 6th man.

Here are more reactions to the Boston Celtics' third straight loss:

Celtics bettors last night: loses on Luka game-winner



Celtics bettors tonight: down 23 at half to the Hawks pic.twitter.com/68PeAKF4fg — br_betting (@br_betting) February 25, 2021

The Hawks just went on a 20-0 run vs the Celtics pic.twitter.com/rkJ8fB0UlP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 25, 2021

Celtics lose. If Bulls hang on, they're in the 6th seed.



And, yes, that's scoreboard watching in late February, which is what you do after covering the last 3 seasons. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 25, 2021

Me coming to terms with the Celtics being stinky pic.twitter.com/qObWyIpsFL — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) February 25, 2021

jayson tatum and jaylen brown on the celtics pic.twitter.com/QWaZvwtyNQ — kingYb (@juicemantdtttt) February 25, 2021

Despite the strong production of their young stars, the Boston Celtics cannot seem to find their groove and string together wins. They are a constant threat for a deep playoff run in the East but cannot afford to fall behind, with the other talented teams above them in the standings.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the Boston Celtics' tough road loss:

Celtics to debut new unis on Friday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yI7O1xr2y6 — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) February 25, 2021

Celtics fans after losing to a team with 0 All-Star selections pic.twitter.com/f5OODwIMcn — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 25, 2021

Me heading over to Celtics twitter tonight pic.twitter.com/eWdN3VCwFn — Kayla Doyle (@kaylaedoyle) February 25, 2021

Nobody on the Celtics had more than 17 points tonight 🙀 pic.twitter.com/MCCqmuAG9Z — 🔥 𝕄𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪 𝕌𝕟𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 🔥 (@KendallFireV2) February 25, 2021

It's gonna be amazing when the Celtics are the first 10-seed to make the NBA Finals. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 25, 2021

The Boston Celtics will return to their home court for an Eastern Conference matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, February 26th.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, will hope to keep their momentum as they hit the road to take on the struggling OKC Thunder.