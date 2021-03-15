Boston Celtics 134-107 Houston Rockets: Twitter reacts as Jayson Tatum and co. hand Victor Oladipo's squad 16th straight loss

The Boston Celtics blasted the Houston Rockets 111-101 at Toyota Center on Sunday night. There were a few highlights for the Rockets but most fans on Twitter were just lamenting how bad the team was. At the same time, the Celtics were as dominant as can be. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams starred for Boston.
The Boston Celtics dominated the Houston Rockets from the start
The Boston Celtics, led by Jaylen Brown, took charge early in the game. It took a while but the game opened up for the Celtics soon, much to the chagrin of the Houston Rockets.
Kevin Porter Jr. and Victor Oladipo were pouring it in scoring-wise for the Houston Rockets in the first half. Fans noted how good Porter was and what he was able to do even with the lack of talent on the floor. He went toe-to-toe with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum!
With Oladipo, however, fans were saying the veteran guard was merely looking out for himself.
The Boston Celtics continued to show their superiority over the Houston Rockets in the second half
It was more Boston Celtics in the second half. The Houston Rockets had no answer for the onslaught of points that poured in. Twitter was particularly vicious to Victor Oladipo who appeared to be going at it just for the stats. He was hearing it from Twitter users including Houston Rockets fans.
Kemba Walker did most of his damage in the third quarter after having a poor shooting first half. The Houston Rockets had difficulty stopping the Boston Celtics guard, or any of his teammates for that matter.
This game was so lopsided that Twitter was talking about the Houston Rockets' future more than the game in the third quarter.
Jayson Tatum had 23 points by the end of the third quarter, making plays like these for the Celtics!
Everything was failing for the Houston Rockets and Twitter users noted how bad the team was playing, describing their performance in ways that are less than flattering.
The Celtics bench kept pouring in the points and never let up. Thanks to the early blowout, the fans got to see more than a glimpse of 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall.
With the Boston Celtics totally embarrassing the Houston Rockets, the memes continued to pour in. Many of the tweets were more interesting than the game itself!
For the Boston Celtics, Robert Williams took charge in the paint with a strong performance to support Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
There was little hope for the Houston Rockets once the Celtics decided to step on the gas pedal. This was an easy win for the Celtics who had struggled earlier in the season.
