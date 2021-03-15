Boston Celtics 134-107 Houston Rockets: Twitter reacts as Jayson Tatum and co. hand Victor Oladipo's squad 16th straight loss

The Boston Celtics blasted the Houston Rockets 111-101 at Toyota Center on Sunday night. There were a few highlights for the Rockets but most fans on Twitter were just lamenting how bad the team was. At the same time, the Celtics were as dominant as can be. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams starred for Boston.

The Boston Celtics dominated the Houston Rockets from the start

The Boston Celtics, led by Jaylen Brown, took charge early in the game. It took a while but the game opened up for the Celtics soon, much to the chagrin of the Houston Rockets.

Jayson Tatum and Kevin Porter Jr. trade tough buckets on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/1T5PYMItli — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2021

Jaylen Brown is doing things. Such a talented player and effective at all three levels. Leads all players with 14 points and just like that, Houston is down 18. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) March 15, 2021

Kevin Porter Jr. and Victor Oladipo were pouring it in scoring-wise for the Houston Rockets in the first half. Fans noted how good Porter was and what he was able to do even with the lack of talent on the floor. He went toe-to-toe with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum!

With Oladipo, however, fans were saying the veteran guard was merely looking out for himself.

I know the Rockets have lost 15 in a row, but screw it, I’m watching the game, so I’ll mention… there shouldn’t be a possession where Kevin Porter Jr. doesn’t touch the basketball.. especially when the rest of the dudes on the floor are Nwaba, Lamb, McLemore, and, well, anyone. — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) March 15, 2021

Porter Jr needs to get that ball out of Oladipo hands that dude doesn’t know how to create . — 🚀Rocketfan4life🚀 (@jesusfan4life13) March 15, 2021

Oladipo gotta go, he’s out there in ME MODE!! Not passing the ball, when the ball gets to him, he’s jacking it up! — Astros save da 713 (@DRDREon290) March 15, 2021

25-5 Celtics run. Hell of a performance from second unit so far. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 15, 2021

doing damage in the first half pic.twitter.com/CHArYlaJED — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2021

The Boston Celtics continued to show their superiority over the Houston Rockets in the second half

It was more Boston Celtics in the second half. The Houston Rockets had no answer for the onslaught of points that poured in. Twitter was particularly vicious to Victor Oladipo who appeared to be going at it just for the stats. He was hearing it from Twitter users including Houston Rockets fans.

This is really harsh to say, but it looks like Victor Oladipo came out of the locker room and has basically had enough of being a Rocket. I'm not sure what's he's doing, but he's not exactly trying to win or play productive basketball out there. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 15, 2021

Not even Kevin Porter Jr. is able to keep the Rockets from being unwatchable with Oladipo on the floor. Sigh. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) March 15, 2021

Oladipo isn’t even thinking of passing rn 😂 — DIEHARD CELTS FAN ☘️☘️ (@playoffCarsen4) March 15, 2021

Am I in the wrong for saying that Victor Oladipo has hit his ceiling? — William Hendrix (@SpecificNY) March 15, 2021

Kemba Walker did most of his damage in the third quarter after having a poor shooting first half. The Houston Rockets had difficulty stopping the Boston Celtics guard, or any of his teammates for that matter.

And suddenly Kemba scores the first 11 points of the 3Q. #Celtics #Rockets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 15, 2021

Since leading by eight after 7 1/2 minutes, Rockets have made 3 of 23 3-pointers. Celtics up 23. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 15, 2021

Celtics up 27 now, 96-69 on the spectacular drive and score by Tatum.



That's their largest lead on the road this year. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 15, 2021

This game was so lopsided that Twitter was talking about the Houston Rockets' future more than the game in the third quarter.

Interesting to see what the #Rockets do in the next year or so. Oladipo looks like he's gone. Kevin Porter Jr. is a PG, and if you are trying to groom him, what do you do with John Wall, who has two years left on his deal? Do you just blow it up and go young? — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 15, 2021

#Celtics bench havin' some fun in Houston tonight! — Abby Chin (@tvabby) March 15, 2021

Jayson Tatum had 23 points by the end of the third quarter, making plays like these for the Celtics!

Thank God everyday for Danny drafting Tatum — Celtic Hater (@JaylenandJayson) March 15, 2021

wow JT, you going crrrazzyyy pic.twitter.com/KVtvhlWHSY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2021

Everything was failing for the Houston Rockets and Twitter users noted how bad the team was playing, describing their performance in ways that are less than flattering.

The #Rockets stink, but this is a monster offensive effort for the #Celtics. Overdue. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) March 15, 2021

Really smart of the Rockets to get blown out so they can scout the Celtics benchwarmers and figure out who they want for PJ Tucker — KJ Doyle (@bykjdoyle) March 15, 2021

It’s actually embarrassing how bad this Rockets team is. — Celtics Dynasty (@CelticsDynasty_) March 15, 2021

Ben Mclemore is trying to shoot his way out of Houston — biased rockets stan 🚀 (@BiasedHouston) March 15, 2021

Here’s Harden prior to tonight’s game being asked if his former team stands a chance tonight vs the Celtics pic.twitter.com/vJo9Uxhnfn — CelticsLife.com (@celticslife) March 15, 2021

The Celtics bench kept pouring in the points and never let up. Thanks to the early blowout, the fans got to see more than a glimpse of 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall.

Cheers as Tacko Fall checks in. Celtics leading by 32 with nine minutes left. He's a full foot taller than the tallest Rockets player on the floor. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 15, 2021

With the Boston Celtics totally embarrassing the Houston Rockets, the memes continued to pour in. Many of the tweets were more interesting than the game itself!

finally a relaxing game — ⁸ (@ISAIAHZUBER) March 15, 2021

Celtics to the Rockets pic.twitter.com/1QJVqxBno9 — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) March 15, 2021

Pritchard is on FIRE



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/ZB7XhDvQb9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2021

The Houston Rockets have now lost...



16 STRAIGHT GAMES 😳 pic.twitter.com/8h3tuWH8FG — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) March 15, 2021

Rockets are trading everyone soon https://t.co/oMLh1k7LcQ — Lakers Nation United 🏆 (@LNULakers) March 15, 2021

Soon pic.twitter.com/rHeDhS6wlH — Jacob 🧃🌎 Needs No Vanity BLM (@RocketsWrld999) March 15, 2021

For the Boston Celtics, Robert Williams took charge in the paint with a strong performance to support Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

There was little hope for the Houston Rockets once the Celtics decided to step on the gas pedal. This was an easy win for the Celtics who had struggled earlier in the season.

