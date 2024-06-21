Boston Celtics 2024 NBA championship parade: Date, time and route revealed

Upon securing their record-setting 18th NBA championship, the Boston Celtics will celebrate with their fans during Friday's highly anticipated duck boat championship parade.

Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 during Monday's Game 5 NBA Finals showdown, winning its title series 4-1 in front of its home crowd. Star wing Jaylen Brown earned finals MVP honors, averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 44.0% shooting over five outings.

On Tuesday, the Celtics traveled to Miami for a team celebration. A day later, they returned home in preparation for parading their latest Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy around the streets of Boston.

Per Boston.gov, Friday's title parade will commence at 11 a.m. ET on Causeway Street outside of TD Garden. It will continue along Staniford Street before going from Cambridge Street to Tremont Street to Boylston Street.

Afterward, the celebration will conclude near the Hynes Convention Center. In total, the parade is expected to run for around 90 minutes.

With this year's title, Boston broke its tie with its longtime rival, the LA Lakers (17 championships), for the most in league history. Thus, Banner 18 carries extra meaning for Celtics fans.

According to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, "well over one million" fans are expected to attend the event. Thus, Boston and Massachusetts State Police are reportedly prepping for the projected massive turnout.

How to watch Boston Celtics 2024 NBA championship parade?

For those unable to attend the Celtics' championship parade in person, it will be covered live on NBA TV and the NBA App.

Local Boston news stations NBC Sports Boston and NBC10 Boston will also provide extensive coverage of the festivities. The stations' exclusive "Banner Day in Boston" simulcast will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET, featuring an inside look at the parade.

That includes pre-parade coverage, hosted by 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine, now an NBC Sports Boston analyst. The broadcast will also include interviews with Celtics players and other organization members.

NBC Sports Boston and NBC10 Boston's coverage will continue throughout the event. The stations will provide an up-close look at the festivities from an NBC Sports Boston duck boat participating in the parade.

The simulcast will also be streamed live on the NBC10 Boston News streaming channel. That live stream will be available on various streaming platforms, including Roku, Peacock and Pluto, providing fans with additional avenues to catch the parade.

