Boston Celtics 99-108 Philadelphia 76ers: Twitter reacts to Sixers' dominating win over Celtics | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers came out of the gate somewhat sluggish on the road against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. The Celtics took an early lead, while Joel Embiid and the rest of the Sixers offense could not find the basket.
The Sixers' new head coach Doc Rivers called a timeout with just over 8 minutes left in the first quarter, with his team down 11-6, and the momentum of the game shifted immediately.
The Sixers came out of this timeout with a new energy, a faster-paced offense, and strong defensive possessions. The Celtics would only score 8 points in the rest of the quarter. This was part of the Sixers' 23-8 run to close out the first quarter.
Celtics come out hot
The Boston Celtics looked very strong out of the gate on both ends of the court. Marcus Smart shone on defense, and Jayson Tatum picked up right where he left off with his offensive brilliance. Tatum finished with 10 points.
Payton Prichard and Jeff Teague had good nights for the Celtics off the bench, scoring a combined 34 points. The Celtics were playing from behind from the second quarter and could not overcome the deficit created by the Sixers' starters.
Sixers take over, new stars shine
New faces Dwight Howard, Danny Green, and first-round draft pick Tyrese Maxey had a great night for the Philadelphia 76ers, lighting up the stat sheet all night.
Doc Rivers commented on Maxey's performance after the game on Tuesday.
Maxey scored 8 points in 12 minutes against the Celtics, while also showcasing his playmaking ability with 3 assists.
Sixers keep their foot on the pedal in the 2nd half
From the beginning of this game, the intensity felt much higher than most preseason environments.
This could be attributed to the players' excitement to be back on the court, but both teams were playing with considerable urgency for most of the game.
It's safe to say Sixers fans are feeling good about this team and after a strong performance against the Celtics, they should be. Ben Simmons finished with 10 points and 6 assists on Tuesday.
Philadelphia 76ers finish strong
The Philadelphia 76ers would hold their lead for the rest of the game on their way to a decisive 108-99 victory.
The Philadelphia 76ers' next game is on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, December 18. The Boston Celtics will go on to play Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, December 18.Published 16 Dec 2020, 09:32 IST