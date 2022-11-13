Boston Celtics’ broadcast displays cheeky banner suggesting Jayson Tatum is the best player in the league: “Top 5… And Not 5,4,3 or 2”

Boston Celtics broadcast partner NBC Sports put up a cheeky banner during Jayson Tatum's post-game interview after the Boston Celtics' win over the Detroit Pistons. Tatum has been on a tear this season. He dropped a season-high 43-point performance against the Pistons, leading the Celtics to a 117-108 win on the road.

The Celtics broadcast partner put up a graphic during his post-game interview, calling him not only one of the top-five players in the league but the best of them all. Here's what the banner showed under Tatum's name:

"Top 5... and not 5,4,3, or 2"

Here's the image (via Bleacher Report on Twitter):

They taunted opposition players and teams on many occasions. Among their most recent notable banners was when they took shots at the LA Lakers for trading for Russell Westbrook instead of re-signing Dennis Schroder.

Schroder signed a mid-level exception contract with Boston last season. He dropped 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, helping the Celtics register a 130-108 win over the Lakers. After the game, the NBC Sports Graphics team posted a banner during Schroder's post-game interview, saying:

"Y'all paying Russ $44 million lol"

Jayson Tatum continues to strengthen MVP case after a solid showing against the Pistons

Jayson Tatum seems to have scaled his superstar potential this season. He started the year with a bang, averaging 32.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting on a 50/39/87 split across 13 games. He has powered the Celtics to a 10-3 start, good for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tatum has been in MVP-caliber form and has only made his case stronger with every game. He has registered career-high marks in points and blocks per game, along with his field goal shooting and free throw percentage.

According to ESPN, Jayson Tatum also has the fifth-best player efficiency in the league with a rating of 28.95. Tatum's explosive start offensively has been key to keeping the Celtics afloat near the top of the conference standings. The Celtics haven't been able to match their defensive efficiency from last season, making Tatum's contributions crucial to their winning start.

Tatum seems to have used his underwhelming performance in the 2022 NBA finals series as a motivation to do well this year. The Celtics have come in with high hopes this season and are among the top contenders in the East.

Jayson Tatum's contributions will be vital to their eventual success as he is their No. 1 option. The former #3 pick has taken a giant leap, and the Celtics will be hoping he can continue to play like this in the postseason.

