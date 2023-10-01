Boston Celtics depth chart: How does Jrue Holiday affect starting 5 for Jayson Tatum and company

The Boston Celtics just pulled off a blockbuster trade when they snagged Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers to sure up their hole at the point guard spot. The Celtics gave up a lot to bring in yet another All-Star.

Boston traded for Holiday in another big offseason move. They gave up Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and two first-round picks to bring in Holiday. It is the second big trade this summer for the Celtics.

They also gave up Marcus Smart in a three-way deal that landed them Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics suddenly have a lot more scoring power than they had last season. Their depth took a bit of a hit but they now have a starting five of former All-Stars. Let’s take a look at their depth chart now.

Boston Celtics starting five and depth chart

Already one of the best teams in the NBA and a title contender, the Celtics are now in the top tier of the Eastern Conference alongside the Milwaukee Bucks and seem to be in a tier above the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and other Eastern teams.

The Celtics are now tied with the Bucks as favorites to win the NBA title at +400. It will be title or bust for Boston this year. Let’s look at their potential starting five.

Boston Celtics Potential Starting 5:

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Jayson Tatum

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Kristaps Porzingis

C Al Horford

It is a starting five of all former All-Stars. The foursome of Holiday, Tatum, Brown and Porzingis is a formidable scoring group. All four can take over a game and lead the team in scoring on a good night.

The defense takes a bit of a hit when you look past Holiday. The newly acquired guard will be tasked with guarding the other team’s best guard or wing. He will have his work cut out for him all season as Boston’s best defender by far. Porzingis does not help as much on the defensive end, and the Celtics will hope Brown gets back to his better efforts on defense.

The depth of the team took a hit with their trades this summer. The team is a bit more top-heavy now but still upgraded hugely on the offensive end.

Which players could help the Celtics besides their big four? Here is the potential depth chart for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics current depth chart

PG Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Dalano Banton

SG Jayson Tatum, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

SF Jaylen Brown, Oshae Brissett, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh

PF Kristaps Porzingis

C Al Horford, Luke Kornet

White will be the likely sixth man for this team. He will come in when the team wants to go small. He will also provide a solid scoring option off the bench.

The depth drops off after White. Pritchard should get more minutes as a backup to Holiday. He can play next to White as well.

Mykhailiuk and Hauser may get more playtime in the second unit. Both will be required as wing shooters and will need to be 3-point threats for the Boston Celtics.