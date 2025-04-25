Boston Celtics face tough Jrue Holiday situation ahead of Game 3 skirmish against the Orlando Magic

The Boston Celtics are closely monitoring the status of starting guard Jrue Holiday ahead of Game 3 in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Friday. The two-time NBA champion has been added to the injury report due to a right hamstring strain, raising concerns about his availability.

It remains unclear when Holiday sustained the injury, but Celtics fans will be hoping he doesn’t miss any time. His two-way dominance, championship pedigree and knack for delivering in clutch moments are key factors behind Boston’s status as favorites to defend their title.

Holiday, a Paris Olympics gold medalist, was active in Game 2 and delivered his typical all-around contribution. He recorded 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting, including 0 of 3 from beyond the arc. In addition, he chipped in four rebounds, six assists and a block over 36 minutes.

The Celtics have done well to maintain their home court advantage by securing victories in the first two games of the series. With arguably the best starting five in the league, Joe Mazzulla relies heavily on Jrue Holiday, who is a crucial part of that lineup. Few players in the NBA possess Holiday's unique skill set and his absence due to injury would be a significant setback for Boston.

If Holiday is unable to fully recover and remains hindered by his hamstring on game day, Coach Mazzulla might opt to play it safe and avoid risking further aggravation of the injury. Should Holiday be sidelined, it's likely that Sam Hauser would step into the starting lineup to fill the void.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game 3?

The Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game will take place on Friday, April 25, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m.PT).

The Celtics vs. Magic game will be broadcast live on ESPN, FDSFL (local) and NBCS-BOS (local). Fans can live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

