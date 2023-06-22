Boston Celtics future draft picks: Players, round & more

Leading up to the NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics only had one selection in the second round. However, following recents events, they've managed to work their way into the first round.

On Wednesday afternoon, reports emerged that the Boston Celtics would be landing Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal. The framework ended falling apart after news of Malcom Brogdon's injury. Later that night, they were able to work out a new deal as a different team worked their way into the mix.

Boston still landed Porzingis from the Washington Wizards, but also parted ways with former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. He is on his way to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a pair of first-round picks.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Grizzlies are sending 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are sending No. 25 on Thursday night and 2024 pick via Golden State for Smart. The Grizzlies are sending 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are sending No. 25 on Thursday night and 2024 pick via Golden State for Smart.

The Indiana Pacers have control of the Celtics' first-round pick from the Brogdon trade last summer. Now, Boston will be on the clock at pick No. 25 thanks to their deal with Memphis. They also have their own second-round pick, which is slotted in at No. 35.

After coming up short in the Eastern Conference finals this year, Brad Stevens continues to stockpile assets to build a contending roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Who could the Boston Celtics select in the NBA Draft?

As one of the deeper teams in the league, the Boston Celtics likely acquired first-round picks in hopes of re-packaging them in a win-now move. That being said, they could still make a selection when they're on the clock at No. 25.

Following the Marcus Smart trade, mock drafts have the Celtics selecting Jett Howard with their newly acquired first-round pick. Howard is a 6-foot-8 guard that spent the past year playing for Michigan.

In 29 games this season, he averaged 14.2 points and shot just under 37% from beyond the arc. Howard could provide depth at the guard position if the Celtics decide to move on from Payton Pritchard.

With their other selection of the night, Andre Jackson Jr. is someone that has been tied to the Celtics. The 6-foot-6 guard is coming off a college season where he won a national championship with UConn. Jackson appeared in 36 games and posted averages of 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Given that they have two more first-round picks at their disposal, more moves could be ahead for the Celtics on draft night.

