Boston Celtics Injury Report (30th October): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's status

The Boston Celtics are on a two-game winning streak and will look to extend their healthy run when they head to the Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards on Monday (October 30).

The Celtics opened their campaign with a 108-104 win against the New York Knicks and followed it up with a 119-111 win over the Miami Heat. Now, they will play the Wizards, who have won a game and lost one.

The good news for the Celtics is the health of their players. All of their stars have been fit, and that has translated to wins for the side gunning for a championship and looking to make a strong statement in the East right at the start. The likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have remained healthy in both their games.

At the time of writing, there are no injury concerns to any of the Boston Celtics players, and that would mean all players from the C's are available.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown started strong for the Boston Celtics

In the season opener against the Knicks, the Boston Celtics superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown picked up from where they left off, although the latter did stutter initially.

Tatum had a 34-point performance, studded with 11 rebounds and four assists, while Brown had 11 points, six boards, and five assists. Against Miami, Brown bounced back with 27 points and six rebounds, while Tatum recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Earlier this season, Tatum believed that he and Brown were set to take the Celtics to victory. They came close to winning the title over the last couple of seasons, but they fell short after having made a deeper run in the playoffs. Speaking to Jeff Goodman of The Messenger, Tatum said:

"We talk about it all the time. We are due to get over the hump. And it's going to be well worth it when we do."

Last season, Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 74 games. Brown was the perfect partner, notching up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 67 games. In a bid to surround their duo with the right pieces, Boston made some major moves in the summer, roping in Kristaps Porzingis and trading away Marcus Smart.

They also added Jrue Holiday, who the Milwaukee Bucks sacrificed in their trade for Damian Lillard. What the Bucks lost, the Celtics gained in a defensive presence who is also equally efficient on the offensive end. With this, the Boston Celtics seem to be primed and ready for another title run.