Boston Celtics Injury Report (Apr. 9): Latest on Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis' status 

The Boston Celtics will play their third-to-last game of the regular season against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Boston holds the second seed in the Eastern Conference and is 20 games ahead of their opponents, the Magic. Coming into this game, they’ve won three in a row and hold a record of 9-1 over their last 10.
The Celtics will take on the Magic and the Charlotte Hornets twice to close their season. If they win even a single game, the defending champs can close their season with 60+ wins. So far, Boston has played two games against Orlando, with both teams winning one each. Surely, they’ll be at their best for the tie-breaker on Wednesday.
With the playoffs upon us, every regular-season game is now important for momentum. As such, fans might wonder about the availability of Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis against the Orlando Magic. While Boston hasn’t submitted their injury report for the game against the Magic, it likely won’t make many changes.
Al Horford was the only absentee from the Boston Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. He will likely sit out Wednesday’s game against the Magic as well. So, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to be a part of the proceedings.
Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis will be key against the Orlando Magic
Both Brown and Porzingis have been historically good against the Orlando Magic. Jaylen Brown has played 25 career games against Orlando, recording 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game against them. Brown has played both games against the Magic this season and is posting averages of 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
Meanwhile, Porzingis has also been solid, recording 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 18 regular-season games against the Magic. With these two and Jayson Tatum in the lineup, the Boston Celtics will have more than enough offensive firepower to deal a lot of damage to Orlando.
Where to watch the Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic?
The Celtics-Magic game will take place at the Kia Center on Wednesday. The game will go live at 7:00 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on FDSFL and NBCS-BOS. Fans can also stream the game live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
