Boston Celtics Injury Report (April 2): Latest on Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis' status

Now that the Boston Celtics have clinched a playoff spot, they're expected to place an even higher premium on availability. With just seven games left in the regular season and the playoffs just two weeks away, the defending champions are very much concerned with getting their roster at full strength.

On Wednesday, the Celtics will welcome the Miami Heat to TD Garden. In the injury report posted by the team on X, both Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis were listed as questionable.

Brown, the reigning finals MVP, is dealing with right knee posterior impingement. Meanwhile, the 7-foot-2 Porzingis is undergoing reconditioning as he returns from an illness.

Just like last year, both players are vital to the team's championship aspirations. Among all Celtics this season, Brown is second in scoring (22.4 points per game), tied for second in assists (4.6 assists per outing, just like Derrick White), and first in steals (1.2 per night).

Though Porzingis has only played 39 games thus far in the regular season, the Celtics are a different team when he is on the floor. The floor spacing that he provides and the interior presence he offers on defense make Boston more formidable on both ends of the floor.

Aside from Brown and Porzingis, Jrue Holiday is also listed as questionable due to right shoulder impingement. On top of this, Al Horford has been deemed doubtful as he deals with a left big toe sprain.

Boston Celtics head coach moves closer to breaking record set by Doc Rivers

It's not just the players on the Celtics side who are currently cooking. The coaches have also done a fantastic job of getting the players to compete at a high level.

As a testament to this coaching brilliance, head coach Joe Mazzulla was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month on Tuesday. This is the fourth time that Mazzulla has been bestowed this award.

Mazzulla now trails just Doc Rivers, who won the award six times, for most instances of being named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month. Rivers and Mazzulla, of course, are the two head coaches who have brought the NBA title to Boston over the past 20 years.

