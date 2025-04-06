Boston Celtics Injury Report (April 6): Latest on Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis' status

As the Boston Celtics approach the end of the regular season, they need all their top guns in prime condition for a successful title defense. With Boston having the inside track on the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, the team's priority shifts from winning regular season games to ensuring the health of its players.

On Sunday, the Celtics play game Bo. 78 this season when they take on the Washington Wizards. According to the injury report tweeted by the Celtics before the game, Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable while Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play.

Brown has been dealing with issues in his right knee over the past few weeks. The four-time All-Star missed six games in March; even during games Brown played, observers noted how he winced in pain and held on to his right knee.

Celtics fans, of course, will hope that Brown overcomes these injury woes and sustains his high level of play. This season, the reigning Finals MVP is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Porzingis continues to be a difference maker for the Celtics. In 40 games this season, the Latvian big man has put up 19.3 points on 40.4% shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

Along with Jayson Tatum, Brown and Porzingis are instrumental to the Celtics' title hopes this season.

Jaylen Brown talks about studying film on former Celtics star's style of play

Certainly, each Celtics player on last year's championship roster understands what it takes to gain constant improvement for achieving team success.

In the case of Brown, he has been watching film to try to emulate the moves of an all-time Celtics great Paul Pierce. As it so happened, Pierce was in attendance for Boston's 123-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

"Before the game, I was watching some Paul Pierce," Brown told reporters in a post-game interview. "Getting to his spots, playing at a certain pace."

As Brown continues to deal with knee issues, the Paul Pierce footage could come in handy as he looks to expand his craftiness instead of relying on pure athleticism.

