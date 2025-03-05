Boston Celtics injury report: Concerning updates emerge on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown as all 5 starters on injury list vs Blazers (Mar. 5)

The Boston Celtics will face the Portland Trail Blazers in an interconference regular season game on Wednesday. Ahead of the matchup, all five of the Celtics' starters are listed on the injury report, including superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Ad

Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable due to a right shoulder impingement. The Paris Olympics gold medalist played in the Celtics' 110-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, logging 38 minutes and recording a double-double with 38 points and 16 rebounds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaylen Brown is also questionable as he is battling a non-Covid illness. He also played against the Nuggets, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Derrick White is listed as probable due to a low back contusion. He played 33 minutes against Denver, contributing 17 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Jrue Holiday is dealing with a right hand mallet finger and is doubtful for the Blazers game. The two-time NBA champion has missed the Celtics' last two games.

Ad

Kristaps Porzingis is also doubtful due to a non-Covid illness. The former Dallas Mavericks center has missed the Celtics' previous two games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Payton Pritchard, who is dealing with left hip flexor tightness, is listed as probable. He played against the Nuggets and scored 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting from the field.

Where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Mar. 5, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off at 7 p.m EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Blazers vs. Celtics game will be broadcast live on KATU (local), KUNP (local) and NBCS-BOS (local). Pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.