Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec 12): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis' availability

The Boston Celtics have a clean bill of health heading into their December 12 contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As such, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis will both be part of the team's rotation as they look to win their 17th game of the season.

However, Boston will need to bring their A-game. The Cavaliers have been a difficult opponent for the Celtics since acquiring Donovan Mitchell. Boston's defense has notoriously struggled with shifty guards who can create their own shot. Cleveland has two of those in Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Nevertheless, Boston will be coming into the contest with a rest advantage. Cleveland is on the second night of back-to-back contests, having lost to the Orlando Magic on Monday, December 11. Boston, on the other hand, hasn't played since defeating the New York Knicks on Friday, December 8, and will be fresh heading into the game.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be tasked with exploiting the space that Porzingis provides by being situated on the perimeter. We will likely see a significant amount of post-up offense along with some reliable rim pressure and as always, a healthy dose of three-point offense the keep the Cavaliers' defense engaged across all three levels.

Kristaps Porzingis elevates the Boston Celtics' to new levels

When Kristaps Porzingis was missing from the Boston Celtics rotation due to a calf injury, his impact was clearly felt. Joe Mazzulla likes his team to run a five-out offense that's predicated on having size and shooting at every position on the floor. Having a legitimate pick-and-pop threat at the five is essential to how the Celtics look to initiate their offense.

Porzingis is more than a spot-up shooter. He's proving to be a reliable outlet in the post, can hit mid-range jumpers, and is reliable around the rim, both as an offensive rebounder and a scorer. With a true seven-foot big man manning the middle, the Celtics are a better team on both sides of the court.

Furthermore, Porzingis' presence within the rotation allows the Celtics to bring veteran big man Al Horford off the bench. Horford is a starting-caliber player in his own right. Having the luxury of managing the veteran's minutes while having a reliable impact-maker off the bench makes the Celtics more dangerous.

Porzingis returned from injury to help Boston defeat the New York Knicks on December 8. Some additional rest days should ensure he's ready to go against the Cavaliers, where he will play a big role in whatever success the Celtics find against Jarrett Allen.