Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec 14): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's availability

Jaylen Brown is questionable to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, December 14. The All-Star wing is currently dealing with an ankle sprain and will likely be a game-time decision for the Boston Celtics coaching and medical staff. Outside of Brown, the Celtics have a fully healthy roster.

As such, we can expect to see Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup. Porzingis has greatly impacted how the Celtics operate on the offensive end since being acquired during the off-season.

Nevertheless, it's the production of Tatum that will decide whether the Celtics are successful against the Cavaliers. The St. Louis native is core to everything the Celtics do on both sides of the floor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For example, in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' December 12 win over Cleveland, Joe Mazzulla used Tatum as the primary defender on screeners in pick-and-roll actions. This led to the Celtics shutting down the Cavaliers' offense throughout the final period of play.

Tatum's increased performances in the post have also created a new dimension for the team's overall offense. Of course, Brown operating in a more offensive role, with a focus on scoring, has also been a significant change that's had positive results.

Brown is now leaning on his athleticism and three-level scoring to be a primary scorer within the rotation. He's tasked with pressuring the rim and stretching to help defenses with his mid-range game. If Brown does not feature in the contest against Cleveland on Thursday, his presence will certainly be missed.

Jaylen Brown usually plays well against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown has a good track record against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Georgia native has played against the Eastern Conference franchise on 20 occasions and averages 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

If Brown is cleared to play on Thursday, he will likely have another big performance, as the Cavaliers' defense usually struggles with his off-ball cutting and explosive finishing around the rim.

However, if he's forced to sit out the contest, Boston will likely slide into a double-big lineup with Al Horford and Kristapos Porzignis starting the game at the four and the five. Luke Kornet would then assume a bigger role off the bench, which he's performed well with when given the opportunity this season.

Nevertheless, the Boston Celtics are at their best when Brown is on the court and a primary part of the rotation. The medical staff will be working with the All-NBA wing throughout the day, as they try to ensure Brown is cleared to participate against Cleveland.