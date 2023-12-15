Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 15): Latest on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's status

The Boston Celtics are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the league at 18-5. Boston, however, will have the opportunity to be the lone table toppers on Friday as Minnesota doesn’t play until Saturday.

The Celtics will be up against the Orlando Magic, who have pleasantly surprised everyone with a 16-7 start to the season. Boston will rely on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to get them over the line.

Brown was dealing with an ankle sprain but he isn’t on the Celtics’ injury report for Friday. He also played on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 22 points. Tatum is good to go as well. He is fresh off of a double-double (27 points and 11 rebounds) against Cleveland.

Boston’s only injury concern is Luke Kornet, who is listed as day-to-day with left adductor illness. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup last week after missing four games with a calf injury. The Latvian big man has proven to be a great addition to the Boston Celtics with season averages of 19.1 points (52.5% shooting), 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Boston and Orlando faced each other in the In-Season Tournament on Nov. 24, a game that the latter won 113-96. Brown, who shot six of 22 in that game, should be raring to go against the Magic on Friday.

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says they “could have played better” against Cleveland

The Boston Celtics extended this season's unbeaten streak at home to 12 games. While they won 116-107, it was a close game until the final few minutes. Jaylen Brown said the team could have played better.

“I thought we could have played a lot better, to be honest,” Brown said after the game. “I thought we played a little lethargically and allowed them to keep the game kind of close. That’s kind of dangerous against certain teams; they’re in striking distance and can get hot at any moment. We’ve got to do a better job of putting teams away.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla also spoke about the challenges faced during a long NBA season.

“I think it's growth to constantly be challenged throughout the season,” Mazzulla said. “I've seen over the last two games our guys kind of staying at a certain level, really work to execute and play together.”

