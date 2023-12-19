Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 19): Latest update on Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown's availability

Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown have been crucial to the Boston Celtics' stellar run this season. The big man and the forward have played a huge role with their two-way plays in the team's first-placed, 20-5 record. They are tied for the lowest number of losses in the league along with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Celtics will now take on the struggling Golden State Warriors at the latter's home on Tuesday (Dec. 19), following their two-game series win against the Orlando Magic.

According to ESPN's updated injury report, the Celtics have listed Porzingis (calf) as questionable for the matchup, while Jaylen Brown is good to go. The only other player on the team's injury list is Luke Kornet, who is expected to be out for a week due to a thigh injury.

This comes as good news for Boston who have the majority of their roster healthy, as they embark on a four-game road trip that ends with a Christmas skirmish against the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown?

Kristaps Porzingis suffered a calf injury on Nov. 26 in a game against the Orlando Magic. He left the game in the third quarter after experiencing tightness in his calf. Since then, the Celtics big man has missed four consecutive games before making his return on Dec. 8 against the New York Knicks. He did not dress for one of the games against the Magic earlier.

As for Brown, the forward was dealing with an ankle injury previously and was listed as questionable for a few games. However, he has been active for the Celtics lately.

With Porzingis likely to play against the Dubs, Boston will head in as a more defense-first unit against Steph Curry and company.

Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown's stats vs Golden State Warriors

Kristaps Porzingis averages 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 13 games against the Warriors. This season, the center is propping up 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. His last five games have seen him average 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Brown has performed in similar lines against the Western Conference outfit, averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 13 games. This season, he averages 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. His last five games have seen him average 22.6 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.