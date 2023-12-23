Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 23rd): Latest update on Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum's availability

Jayson Tatum might be sidelined for the second game in a row when the Boston Celtics take on the LA Clippers on Saturday (Dec.23) at the Crypto.com Arena.Tatum missed the team's last game against the Sacramento Kings. Despite his absence, the team led by Jaylen Brown and Derrick White notched up a 144-119 win at the Golden 1 Center. Now, he will be a doubtful starter for the team's clash against the Clippers.

According to ESPN's injury report, an ankle issue has seen Tatum listed as questionable. The other player who will be missing the game will be center Kristaps Porzingis. The big man was ruled out of the matchup with a left ankle strain that has been persistent for a few weeks. Also joining him on the bench will be Luke Kornet with an adductor injury. Also listed as questionable is guard Svi Mykhailiuk who is dealing with a left heel contusion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis?

Jayson Tatum injured his left ankle in the team's loss to the Golden State Warriors. While he initially hobbled off to the locker room, he later returned to finish the game, totaling 41 minutes on the floor. In the end, his 15 points weren't enough as the Warriors won 132-126 in overtime. He was ruled out of the clash against Sacramento and is now a game-time decision against the Clippers.

Porzingis has been rested mostly for injury management. The center played against the Kings, but the team's think-tank has been watchful of his time on the floor, especially after sustaining an ankle strain on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis stats vs LA Clippers

Jayson Tatum heads to LA averaging 23.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 10 games against the Clippers in his career. On the season front, he is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists and 24.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in his last five games.

Meanwhile, Porzingis has averaged 19.2 points, 6.9 boards, and 1.8 blocks per game this season. His last five outings have seen him prop up 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.2 blocks. Against the Clippers, he averages 21.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15 games.