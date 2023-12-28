Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 28): Latest on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s availability

Boston Celtics All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been ruled questionable for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown is dealing with a lower back contusion while Tatum is iffy due to a left ankle sprain. The Celtics, however, had a two-day rest after beating the LA Lakers on Christmas so the two All-Stars have a chance to play versus the Pistons.

Brown and Tatum led the Celtics to a 126-115 win against the Lakers in the NBA’s marquee feature on Dec. 25. “JB” shot poorly, hitting 7-17 shots, including 1-5 from behind the arc to finish with 19 points. He added five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the win.

“JT,” like his teammate, had a rough night shooting the ball. He went 6-15 and missed all but one of seven three-point attempts. Tatum also contributed eight rebounds, seven assists and some stellar defense on LeBron James.

What happened to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum?

Jaylen Brown and LeBron James had a rather nasty collision in the second quarter of the game between the Celtics and the Lakers. Boston’s star was taken to the locker room and was diagnosed with a lower back contusion. The bruise and discomfort must have been part of the reasons he didn’t shoot well.

Brown returned to start in the second half but kept on holding his back during a lull in the action.

Jayson Tatum sprained his ankle against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 19. The Celtics decided to sideline him on the second night of a back-to-back set when they took on the Sacramento Kings. Tatum was questionable heading into a contest with the LA Clippers two nights later but was cleared to play.

The All-NBA forward had the same status versus the LA Lakers on Christmas Day but like the Clippers game, was allowed to play.

The Celtics are playing the Detroit Pistons, the team with the worst record in the NBA. Boston might feel comfortable keeping their two superstars out.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's stats vs the Detroit Pistons

In 21 games against the Detroit Pistons, Jaylen Brown has averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 19 games versus Detroit.

The Pistons have a legitimate chance of beating the Celtics if the two All-Stars are unable to play.