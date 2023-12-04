Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 4): Latest update on Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday's availability

The Boston Celtics are set to visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Celtics earned a spot in the knockout stages after topping East Group C. On that note, here is the latest Boston Celtics injury report featuring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

According to the latest Celtics injury report, Porzingis won't be playing against the Pacers. "The Unicorn" will miss his fourth straight contest due to a strained left calf suffered last Nov. 24. Al Horford is expected to continue starting in Porzingis' absence, while Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet will get more playing time off the bench.

Meanwhile, Holiday is not on the injury report and has fully recovered from a minor ankle sprain that caused him to miss a couple of games. He will play on Monday night and start alongside Derrick White in the Celtics backcourt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The only other player on the Boston Celtics' injury report against the Indiana Pacers is Jordan Walsh. The rookie is still assigned to the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. He has not made his debut for the Celtics, but has seen a lot of playing time in the G League.

Also Read: Top 5 times when LeBron James didn't tolerate disrespect from anyone ft. Charles Barkley

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers game preview

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers

The Boston Celtics qualified for the knockout round of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament by topping East Group C. The Celtics barely made it to the top and only managed to advance due to point differential.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers clinched a spot in the next stage after going 4-0 in group play. The Pacers barely missed out on the No. 1 spot in the knockout rounds, falling behind the Milwaukee Bucks because of point differential. But since Indiana has the better record, they get the homecourt advantage for the quarterfinals.

Monday's game is the 191st regular-season meeting and the second of the current campaign. The Celtics embarrassed the Pacers on Nov. 1 at the TD Garden, blowing out Tyrese Haliburton and company 155-104.

Indiana has one of the best offenses in the league, but Boston's defense is elite. It's an intriguing matchup since the winner will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks game. The semifinals and final will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also Read: LeBron James crowns Jay-Z as the GOAT among rappers hours before fellow billionaire's 54th birthday