Boston Celtics Injury Report (Feb. 26): Latest on Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday's status

The Boston Celtics have two of their key stars' participation in doubt ahead of their away game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesar's Arena on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday didn't suit up for Boston in the first of their back-to-back skirmish against the Toronto Raptors.

Porzingis was a late scratch ahead of the Toronto matchup due to illness, while Jrue Holiday was rested. While the official NBA report is yet to be updated with the status of the two, Rotowire lists them as day-to-day, with Wednesday likely to see the two stars lace up.

ESPN lists them as day-to-day as well. With Holiday rested on the first day, there's a possibility that he could play on the second night.

Kristaps Porzingis gives Celtics teammate Derrick White's props for his clutch skill

Derrick White has often been that Celtics star who goes under the radar, with the spotlight often and firmly on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Speaking to the media earlier this week after the win over the New York Knicks, he lauded White's ability to perform in the clutch:

"D-White, I think why we love him so much is just who he is and how he plays in general. One thing I love about him is when we need big shots, when we're a little bit flat he can hit a deep corner three or some clutch 3, he has this in his blood.

"He can bring us out of that bump we're in. That's one thing I really love about him as a teammate, he's always hitting really timely shots for us."

Porzings, White and Holiday are vital cogs in the Celtics' fold, as their versatility was key in the team's championship run last season. With Porzingis and Holiday getting healthier, Boston will look to have another title repeat as the regular season inches to a close.

