Boston Celtics Injury Report (Jan. 6): Latest on Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis’ availability

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis’ statuses on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers are uncertain. The Boston Celtics will be on the road to take on the Pacers less than 24 hours after beating the Utah Jazz 126-97. Boston one or both on a few occasions during the first or second game of a back-to-back set.

This season, the Celtics have been particularly careful with the Latvian who has a long history of foot injuries. He has already missed a few games due to a sprained ankle so the team’s training staff will carefully monitor him. The status of Boston’s starting center could be known heading into the game versus the Pacers.

Brown has been battling a bruised back over the past two weeks. Like Porzingis, the Celtics will be very careful with him. Between the two, it’s more likely that the All-Star guard gets the nod to play instead of the lanky center.

What happened to Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis?

Jaylen Brown injured his back when he collided with LeBron James in the marquee match between the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers on Christmas. “JB” went to the locker room for further tests before he was cleared to play. He returned to play a key role in the Celtics’ 126-115 win over the Lakers.

Boston decided to hold him out in the team’s next game, which was against the Detroit Pistons. He was upgraded to questionable versus the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 29 before he was allowed to suit up for the team. Brown was finally removed from the injury report before Friday’s encounter with the Utah Jazz.

Still, Jaylen Brown’s status could be uncertain due to his most recent injury.

Kristaps Porzingis, meanwhile, has been dealing with ankle and calf injuries this season. He recently dealt with a calf strain that caused him to miss the Raptors game on Dec. 29. Since missing that game, he has not been held out in two games as Boston had rest days in both instances.

The Celtics will unquestionably be very careful with him. Not many will be surprised if he isn’t given the clearance to play.

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis’ stats vs the Indiana Pacers

Jaylen Brown has played against the Indiana Pacers 21 times in his career. He has averaged 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The two-time All-Star has never played outside Boston so he is very familiar with the way the Pacers play.

Kristaps Porzingis has faced the Pacers 18 times in his career. He has averaged 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks against them. The Latvian was unable to play in Boston’s quarterfinal loss to Indiana in the NBA In-Season Tournament due to a strained left calf. He is in danger of watching from the sidelines when the two teams meet again on Saturday.