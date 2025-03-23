Boston Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown ruled out, 3 starters questionable for game against Blazers (Mar. 23)

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers in an interconference regular season game on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, the defending champions are uncertain about the availability of three key starters, with Jaylen Brown already ruled out.

Jaylen Brown is dealing with a right knee posterior impingement and will miss his third consecutive game. He previously sat out games against the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets. His last appearance was on March 15, where he scored eight points in 24 minutes against the Nets.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy), Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) and Kristaps Porzingis (returning from illness reconditioning) are all listed as questionable on the injury report. All three players featured in the Celtics' last game against the Jazz. Their availability for the Blazers game will depend on how they feel before tip-off.

Additionally, Xavier Tillman is dealing with a left knee joint sprain and has already been ruled out. The former Memphis Grizzlies player has missed seven consecutive games for the Celtics.

The Celtics are currently tied with the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets for the best record over the last 10 games, having won nine of their last 10 contests. Joe Mazzulla’s team holds second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 51-19 record through 70 games. The Celtics are currently on a four-game winning streak.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Mar. 23, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Tip off is slated for 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Blazers game will be televised live on KATU (local), KUNP (local) and NBCS-BOS (local). Pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

