Boston Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum and 2 other key contributors on injury list for game vs Bulls (Jan. 29)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jan 29, 2025 06:03 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
The Boston Celtics are set to cross swords against their conference rivals Chicago Bulls in a regular season matchup on Wednesday. However, the team is facing concerns over the availability of three key players, including Jayson Tatum, as all three are listed as "questionable" on the injury report.

Tatum is dealing with right knee tendinopathy, putting his participation in doubt. The Paris Olympics gold medalist played in the Celtics' previous game against the Houston Rockets, logging 42 minutes and finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

However, Tatum struggled with his shooting efficiency in that contest, going 5 of 14 from the field, including just 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

In addition to Tatum, Sam Hauser and Al Horford are also on the injury report. Hauser is dealing with a right hip impingement and his status remains uncertain. He also missed the Celtics' previous game against the Rockets.

Horford, meanwhile, is nursing a left big toe sprain and, like Hauser, did not suit up against Houston. His availability for the Bulls game remains uncertain.

The Celtics are aiming to defend their title after capturing the championship last season. While Joe Mazzulla’s squad hasn’t been at its peak recently, it appears they are pacing themselves through the regular season. Boston currently holds the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-15 record.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls?

The Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls game will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the TD Garden in Boston. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Bulls game will be broadcast live on NBCS-BOS (local) and CHSN (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

