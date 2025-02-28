Boston Celtics Injury Report: Latest on Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday’s status for game against Cavaliers (Feb. 28)

The Boston Celtics are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden for what promises to be an exciting battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics currently hold a 2-1 edge in the regular season series, but extending that lead could prove challenging as three key players — including Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday — have been added to the injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Brown has been listed as “questionable” due to a left thigh contusion. The 28-year-old sustained this injury during the Celtics’ Feb. 25 clash against the Toronto Raptors. Even though JB played the game out, scoring 24 points in 33 minutes, he was forced to miss the following game against the Detroit Pistons.

“He’s pretty banged up. He’s feeling a little bit better. He’s pretty banged up, though, from last night. Just doing what’s best for him,” Joe Mazzulla provided an injury update after the Celtics-Pistons clash.

Holiday has also been added to the injury report, listed as “questionable” with a right hand mallet finger injury. This is a new issue for the two-way star, who had previously missed several games in February due to a right shoulder injury. However, since Holiday has not missed any games because of the finger injury, he is still expected to play tonight.

Luke Kornet (personal reasons) is the latest addition to the injury report. The 29-year-old has already missed the last two games. However, with his status upgraded to “questionable,” there’s a chance he could suit up tonight.

If either of the two starting players ends up sidelined, the Boston Celtics could find it difficult to secure a win. Cleveland comes into tonight's matchup riding an eight-game winning streak. On top of that, Donovan Mitchell and his squad will be extra motivated to grab a victory to even the regular season series at two games apiece.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at the TD Garden with the contest scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For fans interested in catching the action, the Celtics-Raptors game will air live on ESPN, NBCS-BOS (local) and FDSOH (local). Additionally, viewers can catch the live stream starting one hour before tip-off on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

