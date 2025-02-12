Boston Celtics Injury Report: Latest on Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday's status for game vs Spurs (Feb. 12)

The Boston Celtics will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break. Ahead of the matchup, the defending champions have three players on the injury report, including key starters Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday.

Brown is listed as "questionable" due to a right knee injury. The reigning NBA Finals MVP missed Boston's previous game against the Miami Heat on Monday. His last appearance came on Feb. 8 against the New York Knicks, where he scored 12 points.

Torrey Craig is also "questionable" with an ankle injury. After recently joining the Celtics, he has yet to make his debut and has missed the last two games. His most recent appearance was on Dec. 30 as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday has been ruled out due to a right shoulder injury, marking his fourth consecutive game on the sidelines.

This will be the first meeting of the season between the Celtics and Spurs, with both teams experiencing contrasting campaigns.

Boston currently holds the second spot in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 38-16 record through 54 games. On the other hand, San Antonio sits 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 23-28 record through 51 games.

Both teams will aim to put forth their best effort and secure a victory before heading into the All-Star break.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs?

The Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs game will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Spurs game will be broadcast live on ESPN, NBCS-BOS (local) and CWSA (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

