Boston Celtics injury report: Latest on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis as starting 5 out for Hornets game (April 13)

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics play their final regular season game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. The two teams will face each other in back-to-back games, with the Celtics beating the Hornets convincingly in their last meeting. However, the Boston starting five from their 130-94 win on Friday is on the injury list, including Jayson Tatum.
In their last match, the Celtics were without Jaylen Brown, who sat out his second fixture in a row with a posterior knee impingement. Despite his absence, the Massachussetts team fielded a strong starting five against the Hornets, which included Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. However, apart from Tatum and White, none of the other starters finsihed the game and were substituted due to injuries.
Porzingis was the first one to leave the court on Friday, exiting after 18 minutes. He was followed by Al Horford and Jrue Holiday, who played 26 and 28 minutes, respectively. The trio are on the injury list against the Hornets. Holiday and Horford are out with a shoulder and knee injury, while Porzingis will be rested.
Meanwhile, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum are on the injury list as well, with Tatum being rested, while White is suffering from a neck sprain. It means the entire Boston core will miss out on their regular season finale, with the squad looking to make another deep playoff run this term.
Meanwhile, despite facing multiple injuries, the Boston Celtics secured their 60th win of the season with a victory over the Hornets in their last game, earning them the second seed in the Eastern Conference. As they aim to defend their title, it makes sense for the Celtics to rest their starters ahead of the demanding playoff run ahead.
Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics?
The Eastern Conference tie between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics is scheduled for tip-off at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the live coverage from TD Garden on the NBCS-BOS and FDSSE networks.
Meanwhile, viewers can live stream the action on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.
