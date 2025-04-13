Boston Celtics injury report: Latest on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis as starting 5 out for Hornets game (April 13)

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics play their final regular season game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. The two teams will face each other in back-to-back games, with the Celtics beating the Hornets convincingly in their last meeting. However, the Boston starting five from their 130-94 win on Friday is on the injury list, including Jayson Tatum.

Ad

In their last match, the Celtics were without Jaylen Brown, who sat out his second fixture in a row with a posterior knee impingement. Despite his absence, the Massachussetts team fielded a strong starting five against the Hornets, which included Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. However, apart from Tatum and White, none of the other starters finsihed the game and were substituted due to injuries.

Ad

Trending

Porzingis was the first one to leave the court on Friday, exiting after 18 minutes. He was followed by Al Horford and Jrue Holiday, who played 26 and 28 minutes, respectively. The trio are on the injury list against the Hornets. Holiday and Horford are out with a shoulder and knee injury, while Porzingis will be rested.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum are on the injury list as well, with Tatum being rested, while White is suffering from a neck sprain. It means the entire Boston core will miss out on their regular season finale, with the squad looking to make another deep playoff run this term.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, despite facing multiple injuries, the Boston Celtics secured their 60th win of the season with a victory over the Hornets in their last game, earning them the second seed in the Eastern Conference. As they aim to defend their title, it makes sense for the Celtics to rest their starters ahead of the demanding playoff run ahead.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics?

The Eastern Conference tie between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics is scheduled for tip-off at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the live coverage from TD Garden on the NBCS-BOS and FDSSE networks.

Meanwhile, viewers can live stream the action on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More