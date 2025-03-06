Boston Celtics injury report: Latest on Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis' status for game vs Philadelphia 76ers (Mar. 6)

The Boston Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a regular season game on Thursday. The defending champions will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, having secured a 128-118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

In their game against the Blazers, the Celtics were without three key starters: Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, all of whom missed the game due to injuries. Despite being short-handed, Boston triumphed, thanks to stellar shooting performances from Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, who combined for 19 3-pointers.

As they prepare for their matchup against the Sixers, the Celtics remain uncertain about the availability of the players who missed Wednesday's game. Tatum is dealing with a right shoulder impingement and his status will depend on how he feels before tip-off.

Porzingis is battling a non-Covid illness, while Holiday is coping with a right-hand mallet finger. Both of their statuses will also depend on how they feel on game day.

The Celtics are currently holding onto the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 44-18 record. The 18-time champions have won eight of their last 10 games.

However, they are facing stiff competition for the second seed from the New York Knicks, who sit in third place with a 40-21 record, just 3.5 games behind Boston.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Mar. 6, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Sixers vs. Celtics game will be broadcast live on TNT and NBCS-BOS (local) while the pre-game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. For those looking to live stream the game, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

