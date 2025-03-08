Boston Celtics injury report: Latest on Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday's availability for big game against Lakers (Mar. 8)

The Boston Celtics will be looking for revenge when they host their rivals, the LA Lakers, in a high-stakes game on Saturday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two star-studded teams, with the Lakers having won the previous matchup in January.

Ahead of Saturday's game, the Celtics have three players listed on their injury report. Jrue Holiday has missed the last four games due to a right hand mallet finger and is listed as questionable, with his availability depending on how he feels before tip-off.

Kristaps Porzingis has also been absent for the Celtics’ last four games due to a non-Covid illness. He is also questionable for Saturday's game, though there is optimism that the one-time NBA champion will make his highly anticipated return.

Sam Hauser missed the Celtics' previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday due to a right ankle sprain. He is once again on the injury report for the same issue and will be a game-time decision.

On a positive note for Boston, Jaylen Brown has been cleared from the injury report. The reigning NBA Finals MVP missed the Celtics' last game with a right knee posterior impingement, but he is set to lead the team alongside Jayson Tatum in their bid to bounce back against the Lakers.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers?

The highly anticipated Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers game will take place on Saturday, March 8, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with the game set to begin at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

This exciting matchup will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN+, with pre-game coverage starting one hour before tip-off. Fans can also stream the game via NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website, though regional restrictions may apply.

