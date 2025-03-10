Boston Celtics injury report: Latest on Kristaps Porzingis' status as 2 more stars added to injury list vs Jazz (Mar. 10)

The Boston Celtics will face off against the struggling Utah Jazz in an interconference regular season game on Monday. The Celtics were nearly at full strength when they dominated the LA Lakers on Saturday, but ahead of the matchup against the Jazz, three players are listed on the injury report, including Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis is dealing with a non-Covid illness and has missed the last five games. He is listed as questionable for the Jazz game, although there is optimism that he could return on Monday. He was seen getting shots up before Saturday's game against the Lakers.

In addition to Porzingis, the Celtics' injury report includes two new entries: Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, both listed as questionable. Tatum is dealing with right knee tendinopathy, while Horford is battling a left big toe sprain. Both players played against the Lakers and delivered exceptional performances.

Given that the Jazz have been struggling, Boston may not want to risk further injury to their stars. The team has enough depth to secure a win even without Tatum, Horford and Porzingis. After facing the Jazz, the Celtics will play the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, a game where they will likely need all their key players at full strength.

Joe Mazzulla's team is currently ranked second on the Eastern Conference standings with a strong 46-18 record through 64 games. The franchise has won eight of its last 10 games.

Where to watch Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics?

The Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics game will take place on Monday, Mar. 10, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Jazz vs. Celtics game will be televised live on NBCS-BOS (local) and KJZZ (local). NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the game.

