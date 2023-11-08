Boston Celtics Injury Report: Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Derrick White's availability 

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics' unbeaten streak this season was broken by the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week. Now, they will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Nov. 8, in what promises to be a humdinger matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. The Celtics will also likely have a boost in the form of Derrick White's return.

After missing the last game due to personal reasons, which was later revealed by the birth of his newborn second child, White was listed as probable against the 76ers. As for Tatum who has been in red-hot form for the side since the start of the season, the forward will lace up for the team's away contest. He was not mentioned in the team's injury report, confirming that he will start on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White have been integral in the Boston Celtics' brilliant run so far

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers are the only two teams in the East who have just one loss in their W-L column. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White's presence in the team is vital if they intend to have the stat that way.

White has been crucial for the side this season averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in the four games he's played so far. Tatum has been on a tear averaging 30.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He recently eclipsed 10,000 points and surpassed Antoine Walker as the franchise's youngest player to hit the milestone.

The forward has already been pegged to be one of the players who might win MVP if he continues with the same level of production and his efforts translate to wins for Boston. His landmark achievement saw him being named as the Player of the Week in the East. It was his 11th Eastern Conference POTW award, making him the third Celtics player to win it those many times behind Paul Pierce (17) and Larry Bird (15).

In the last two seasons, Tatum and the C's have fallen painfully short of their objective to win an NBA championship, which the team last hoisted in 2008 after beating Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers. After missing out on the NBA Finals in 2022 against the Golden State Warriors, and falling to the Miami Heat in the Conference Finals this past season despite a comeback from a 0-3 deficit.