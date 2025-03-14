Boston Celtics Injury Report: Latest updates on Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown revealed for game vs Heat (Mar. 14)

The Boston Celtics travel south to face the Miami Heat in Friday's marquee contest. The Celtics enter the clash with eight players on the injury report. It has been a common trend for the Celtics over the past few games to give their starters some rest, and for the game against the Heat, they have four players from the first five listed as questionable.

That includes Jayson Tatum, who is dealing with right knee tendinopathy, and Jaylen Brown, who is nursing a right knee posterior impingement. Derrick White, dealing with left knee contusion and Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn't played since Feb. 26, citing non-Covid illness. Al Horford, who has filled in for Porzingis, is probable with a left big toe sprain.

Tatum, Brown, White and Horford played in the Celtics' previous outing against the OKC Thunder. Tatum, Brown and White will likely be game-time decisions against the Heat, while Horford will likely suit up. Porzingis will also be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Drew Peterson, Miles Norris and JD Davison are out on G League assignments.

The Celtics have survived well against most teams when shorthanded, and the Heat won't be any different. Miami is seven games under .500 and on a five-game losing streak.

Boston Celtics preview vs. Miami Heat, where to watch and more

The Boston Celtics are favored to win against the Miami Heat. They have won five of their last six games. Despite potentially missing multiple starters, it should be a relatively easy matchup for the defending champions. The Heat are desperate for a win, though. It's always benefit Boston if it can have most of its starting units available.

Boston will also be looking to avoid a second straight loss for only the second time this season after losing Wednesday's home game to the OKC Thunder 118-112.

The oddsmakers have the Celtics as -8-point favorites with a -335 money line.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game?

NBA TV will nationally televise the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game at Kaseya Center. NBC Sports Boston and FanDuel Sports Network Sun will provide local coverage of the contest. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

