Boston Celtics injury report: Major headache for Joe Mazzulla as 6 core players land on injury list for Knicks showdown (April 8)

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are set to cross swords in what promises to be a thrilling regular season showdown on Tuesday. However, both teams may be without some key players as the Celtics have listed six players on their injury report ahead of the matchup, including stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum is listed as “questionable” due to a left ankle sprain, which kept him sidelined for Boston’s previous game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. His status will be determined closer to tip-off.

Brown is also listed as “questionable” as he deals with a right knee posterior impingement. The reigning NBA Finals MVP did play against the Wizards, logging 22 minutes and contributing 15 points, five assists and two rebounds while shooting 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

Kristaps Porzingis is another concern for the Celtics as he remains questionable with a non-COVID illness that also kept him out of Sunday’s contest. On a more positive note, star guards Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) and Derrick White (right big toe sprain) are both listed as “probable” and are expected to be available unless there are any late setbacks.

Veteran forward Al Horford, however, has already been ruled out due to a right knee sprain, leaving head coach Joe Mazzulla with potential rotation challenges ahead of this high-stakes clash.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks?

The Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 8, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Knicks game will be broadcast live on TNT and truTV. Pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass, MAX and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

